Ducey goes to Texas in border push with other GOP governors

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is headed to Texas with other Republican governors to announce a new state border security push.

The governor is traveling Tuesday and plans to attend a news conference in Mission, Texas, with Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday.

Ducey spokesman C. J. Karamargin said seven other GOP governors plan to attend the event. They plan to unveil a 10-point border security plan.

Republicans have seized on a record number of immigrants crossing the border this year as a top issue to target Democratic President Joe Biden. The surge of border crossings has happened despite Biden retaining many of the border restrictions put in place by former President Donald Trump.

Last month, Ducey and 25 other Republican governors sent a letter to Biden asking for a meeting with him on border security issues. Ducey’s office says Biden has not responded.

Mission is in south Texas and sits on the Rio Grande River on the border of Mexico. It is about 245 miles (395 kilometers) south of San Antonio.