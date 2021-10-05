Bisbee deputy police chief resigns after arrest in Phoenix

By Associated Press

BISBEE, Ariz. — Bisbee’s deputy police chief has resigned after being arrested on suspicion of assault and resisting arrest charges accusing him of pushing and punching a man in the face and then kicking a Phoenix officer in the chest, authorities said.

Christopher “Joey” Long, 40, resigned his Bisbee Police Department position on Sept. 27, four days after he was arrested by Phoenix police, The Herald/Review reported.

A Phoenix police probable-cause statement filed in Maricopa County Superior Court said Long was under the influence of alcohol or drugs when the incident occurred in front of a downtown Phoenix hotel.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Long who might comment on his behalf, and The Herald-Review said multiple attempts to contact Long since his arrest were unsuccessful.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Trial begins to assess damages in 2017 Texas church ...
Around the Region
A trial to assess damages owed ... A trial to assess damages owed to families of the victims of the Sutherland Springs church massacre began with vivid witness accounts of the ...
2
Ducey goes to Texas in border push with other ...
Around the Region
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is headed ... Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is headed to Texas with other Republican governors to announce a new state border security push. The governor is traveling ...
3
New trial set for Backpage founders after recent mistrial
Around the Region
A new trial has been scheduled ... A new trial has been scheduled on Feb. 22 for the founders of the classified site Backpage.com after the first attempt at trying them ...
4
Arizona can't use COVID money for anti-mask grants, feds ...
Around the Region
The Biden administration on Tuesday ordered ... The Biden administration on Tuesday ordered Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to stop using the state's federal pandemic funding on a pair of new education ...
5
Mother, infant fatally shot; police arrest father of child
Around the Region
A man has been arrested in ... A man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of a woman and the couple's infant daughter, Phoenix police said Tuesday. Louis Mouton III, ...
6
Parents sue in boy's death from brain-eating amoeba in ...
Around the Region
The parents of a 3-year-old boy ... The parents of a 3-year-old boy who died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that was found at a Texas splash pad ...
7
3 Front Range ski areas in Colorado vying to ...
Around the Region
Three Front Range ski areas vying ... Three Front Range ski areas vying for the annual distinction of being the first to open for the season could begin snowmaking operations very ...
8
Arizona launches command center to combat cyberattacks
Around the Region
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has launched ... Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has launched a Cyber Command Center that will deal with threats to government computers. At a ceremony Monday at the ...
9
DEA agent, gunman killed in Amtrak train shooting in ...
Around the Region
A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent ... A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was killed Monday when a passenger, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection ...