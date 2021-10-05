Man robbed bank in NE ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a bank Tuesday morning in a Walmart in Northeast Albuquerque.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said around 10 a.m. the man displayed a handgun and gave a demand note to a teller at First Convenience Bank inside the Walmart Supercenter near Carlisle and Menaul NE.

He said the man was given cash and left through the pharmacy side of the Walmart.

The robber is described as a white man in his 30s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a medium build. The man wore a black and white bucket hat, a red Ecko t-shirt and had a prominent tattoo on his left hand.

Tips: Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.

