UN report warns of global water crisis amid climate change

By Suman Naishadham / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Much of the world is unprepared for the floods, hurricanes and droughts expected to worsen with climate change and urgently needs better warning systems to avert water-related disasters, according to a report by the United Nations’ weather agency.

Global water management is “fragmented and inadequate,” the report published Tuesday found, with nearly 60% of 101 countries surveyed needing improved forecasting systems that can help prevent devastation from severe weather.

As populations grow, the number of people with inadequate access to water is also expected to rise to more than 5 billion by 2050, up from 3.6 billion in 2018, the report said.

Among the actions recommended by the report were better warning systems for flood- and drought-prone areas that can identify, for example, when a river is expected to swell. Better financing and coordination among countries on water management is also needed, according to the report by the U.N.’s World Meteorological Organization, development agencies and other groups.

“We need to wake up to the looming water crisis,” said Petteri Taalas, secretary general of the World Meteorological Organization.

The report found that since 2000, flood-related disasters globally rose 134% compared with the previous two decades. Most flood-related deaths and economic losses were in Asia, where extreme rainfall caused massive flooding in China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Nepal and Pakistan in the past year.

The frequency of drought-related disasters rose 29% over the same period. African countries recorded the most-drought related deaths. The steepest economic losses from drought were in North America, Asia and the Caribbean, the report said.

Globally, the report found 25% of all cities are already experiencing regular water shortages. Over the past two decades, it said the planet’s combined supplies of surface water, ground water and water found in soil, snow and ice have declined by 0.4 inches (1 centimeter) per year.

Population growth will further strain water supplies, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, said Elfatih Eltahir, a professor of hydrology and climate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who wasn’t involved in the report.

“The availability of water in rising populations shapes where water adaptation will be quite urgent,” he said.

Despite some progress in recent years, the report found 107 countries would not meet goals to sustainably manage water supplies and access by 2030 at current rates.

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/environment


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Speed cameras coming soon to Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Councilors also recognized Albuquerque Indian School ... Councilors also recognized Albuquerque Indian School cemetery as historic and sacred burial site
2
Keller says his initiatives ‘fight crime in a real ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor says his programs focus on ... Mayor says his programs focus on underlying issues
3
Gov. pitches hydrogen energy to oil, natural gas executives
ABQnews Seeker
With protesters outside, Lujan Grisham promotes ... With protesters outside, Lujan Grisham promotes 'transitional fuel of future'
4
NM sees uptick in virus cases, hospitalizations
ABQnews Seeker
State officials also announce 12 more ... State officials also announce 12 more deaths from pandemic
5
Short flight to victory
ABQnews Seeker
Balloon doesn't cross Texas, still wins ... Balloon doesn't cross Texas, still wins America's Challenge race
6
How can a mayor fight crime?
ABQnews Seeker
Experts weigh in on top issues ... Experts weigh in on top issues emerging in mayor's race
7
Las Cruces pays $180,000 to settle lawsuit over 'rough ...
From the newspaper
Suspect claimed he was 'slammed throughout ... Suspect claimed he was 'slammed throughout the back seat like a pingpong ball'
8
Quiet weather week expected for ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Some areas could see rain and ... Some areas could see rain and gusty winds
9
District 1 council candidates say crime is top issue
ABQnews Seeker
Sena opposes soccer stadium bond issue; ... Sena opposes soccer stadium bond issue; Sanchez backs proposal, with conditions
10
City Council hopeful Valdez assails public financing rules
ABQnews Seeker
Candidate says voters should be better ... Candidate says voters should be better informed about process