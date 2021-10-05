Colorado healthcare system fires 119 unvaccinated workers

By Associated Press

DENVER — The University of Colorado’s health system fired 119 employees for not adhering to their vaccine requirement without a religious or medical exemption.

That accounts for less than 0.5% of the company’s of their 26,500 employees around the state, said UCHealth spokesperson Dan Weaver.

UCHealth employees had until Oct. 1 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or apply and receive an exemption. Among those fired, 54 employees were from the Denver region, 33 from northern Colorado and 32 from the southern part of the state.

“Despite the loss of these employees, UCHealth’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement has helped to improve staffing. With broad vaccination rates, fewer employees are testing positive for COVID-19 and needing to be out of work while they recover,” Weaver said in an email.

The employees who were terminated are welcome and encouraged to re-apply if they receive one of the three approved COVID-19 vaccinations, Weaver said.

UCHealth is a nonprofit health care system with 12 hospitals and hundreds of medical clinics in the Rocky Mountain region.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Trial begins to assess damages in 2017 Texas church ...
Around the Region
A trial to assess damages owed ... A trial to assess damages owed to families of the victims of the Sutherland Springs church massacre began with vivid witness accounts of the ...
2
Ducey goes to Texas in border push with other ...
Around the Region
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is headed ... Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is headed to Texas with other Republican governors to announce a new state border security push. The governor is traveling ...
3
New trial set for Backpage founders after recent mistrial
Around the Region
A new trial has been scheduled ... A new trial has been scheduled on Feb. 22 for the founders of the classified site Backpage.com after the first attempt at trying them ...
4
Arizona can't use COVID money for anti-mask grants, feds ...
Around the Region
The Biden administration on Tuesday ordered ... The Biden administration on Tuesday ordered Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to stop using the state's federal pandemic funding on a pair of new education ...
5
Mother, infant fatally shot; police arrest father of child
Around the Region
A man has been arrested in ... A man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of a woman and the couple's infant daughter, Phoenix police said Tuesday. Louis Mouton III, ...
6
Parents sue in boy's death from brain-eating amoeba in ...
Around the Region
The parents of a 3-year-old boy ... The parents of a 3-year-old boy who died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that was found at a Texas splash pad ...
7
3 Front Range ski areas in Colorado vying to ...
Around the Region
Three Front Range ski areas vying ... Three Front Range ski areas vying for the annual distinction of being the first to open for the season could begin snowmaking operations very ...
8
Arizona launches command center to combat cyberattacks
Around the Region
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has launched ... Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has launched a Cyber Command Center that will deal with threats to government computers. At a ceremony Monday at the ...
9
DEA agent, gunman killed in Amtrak train shooting in ...
Around the Region
A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent ... A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was killed Monday when a passenger, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection ...