Native superhero is at the center of short film, ‘Rude Girl’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Native Americans continue to have a voice in New Mexico film.

Joshua Zunie is the writer and director of the short film, “Rude Girl.”

Joshua Zunie is at the helm of the short film, “Rude Girl,” which is filming in New Mexico through the end of the month.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, production is taking place in Albuquerque and the film is being supported by the Senator John Pinto Native Filmmakers Memorial Fund. The program helps create and increase enthusiasm for film in the Native community and to open new doors into the film industry in New Mexico.

” ‘Rude Girl’ pioneers and presents a heroic story about a current day Native American woman in the genre and universe of superheroes,” Zunie said. “The New Mexico Film Office, along with the Senator John Pinto Native Filmmakers Fund, has been a magnificent supporter in making the film shine.”

“Rude Girl,” stars Shawnee Pourier, David Midthunder, Joshua Horton, Zachary Wade and Jayde Martinez.

It tells the of a half Native American and half white teenager dealing with identity issues who visits her grandpa Lee in the spiritual world, only to realize she is a superhero.

Zunie is not only at the helm, but he wrote and will produce the project. Fellow producers include John Ward, Jhane Myers, B.A. Carter, Marisa Page, and Kelsey Landon, as well as Pink Gator Films LLC.

The production will employ 40 New Mexico crew members, five principal actors, and five New Mexico background and extras.

“As a Native American from Zuni, and influenced by his tribe’s storytelling tradition, Joshua Zunie is part of the movement to push stories of Native culture onto the screen in an authentic way, including ensuring that Native cast and crew are integrated throughout the project,” said Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director. “We are thrilled to see the results of the Senator John Pinto Program through the lens of this inspiring project.”

 


