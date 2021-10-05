UNM football: Moore to the Ring of Honor

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Former University of New Mexico running back DonTrell Moore will be inducted into the school’s football Ring of Honor on Oct. 16, it was announced Tuesday.

Moore, a Roswell product, will become the sixth player in the select circle — joining original members Mike Williams, Bobby Santiago and Don Perkins; Brian Urlacher, who was inducted in 2013; and Terance Mathis, who joined the ranks in 2018.

Moore played for the Lobos from 2002-05. He holds 16 UNM records, including:

Most career rushing yards, 4,973 .

Most touchdowns in a game (five, vs. Wyoming in 2002), in a season (21 in 2003) and in a career (59).

Most points in a career, 356.

Most yards from scrimmage in a season, 1,669 (2005) and in a career (5,830).

Moore was a four-time first-team all-Mountain West Conference selection and was the MWC Offensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2005.

A 2006 graduate of UNM with a degree in criminology, Moore works with at-risk youths in Albuquerque. He serves as a color analyst for UNM football broadcasts on the Lobo Radio Network.

At Roswell, Moore led the Coyotes to a state title in 2000 and was a Parade All-American that season. He chose UNM over several schools from NCAA Power Five conferences.

 


