UNM football: Moore to the Ring of Honor

Former University of New Mexico running back DonTrell Moore will be inducted into the school’s football Ring of Honor on Oct. 16, it was announced Tuesday.

Moore, a Roswell product, will become the sixth player in the select circle — joining original members Mike Williams, Bobby Santiago and Don Perkins; Brian Urlacher, who was inducted in 2013; and Terance Mathis, who joined the ranks in 2018.

Moore played for the Lobos from 2002-05. He holds 16 UNM records, including:

Most career rushing yards, 4,973 .

Most touchdowns in a game (five, vs. Wyoming in 2002), in a season (21 in 2003) and in a career (59).

Most points in a career, 356.

Most yards from scrimmage in a season, 1,669 (2005) and in a career (5,830).

Moore was a four-time first-team all-Mountain West Conference selection and was the MWC Offensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2005.

A 2006 graduate of UNM with a degree in criminology, Moore works with at-risk youths in Albuquerque. He serves as a color analyst for UNM football broadcasts on the Lobo Radio Network.

At Roswell, Moore led the Coyotes to a state title in 2000 and was a Parade All-American that season. He chose UNM over several schools from NCAA Power Five conferences.