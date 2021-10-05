Beaten in last 3 races, Arpaio running for mayor of suburb

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

PHOENIX — Beaten in his last three elections, former six-term Sheriff Joe Arpaio is attempting another comeback, this time running for mayor of the affluent Phoenix suburb where he has lived for the last two decades.

The former lawman on Tuesday announced his entry in the 2022 mayor’s race in Fountain Hills, a town of about 25,000 people on the northeastern edge of metro Phoenix.

After getting crushed by a Democratic challenger in 2016 after 24 years as sheriff, Arpaio finished third in a Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat in 2018 and second in the GOP primary in his 2020 bid to win back the sheriff’s post. In both comeback attempts, Arpaio lost the vote in Fountain Hills.

In an interview, Arpaio said his last comeback bids failed because he entered those races too late in the election cycle and that his early entry in the mayor’s race is an attempt to avoid the same fate.

He rejects criticism that he should walk away from public life. The 89-year-old said he remains in good health and wants to push a pro-business agenda on behalf of the town. “It’s not in me to retire,” Arpaio said.

Arpaio, a skilled political fundraiser who spent more than $12 million in his 2016 sheriff’s campaign, has $284,000 in campaign money, according to his latest campaign finance reports.

Arpaio was voted out as sheriff in 2016 amid voter frustration over his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, including his disobedience of a judge’s 2011 order to stop his traffic patrols that led to his 2017 criminal contempt of court conviction, which was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump.

Before the federal government and the courts stripped away his immigration powers, Arpaio led 20 large-scale traffic patrols that targeted immigrants and more than 80 business raids to bust people working in the United States without permission.

While his defiant streak played well with voters for many years, Arpaio faced heavy criticism for taking on policies that he knew were controversial and racking up $147 million in taxpayer-funded legal bills.

Though he billed himself as the toughest sheriff in America, his agency botched the investigations of more than 400 sex-crimes complaints made to his office.

Fountain Hills doesn’t operate a police department and instead contracts with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.

Arpaio and businessman Kelly Smith are the only candidates to file paperwork so far with the town expressing interest in the mayor’s race. Though she hasn’t yet filed such paperwork, incumbent Mayor Ginny Dickey said she will be seeking re-election next year.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Beaten in last 3 races, Arpaio running for mayor ...
Around the Region
Beaten in his last three elections, ... Beaten in his last three elections, former six-term Sheriff Joe Arpaio is attempting another comeback, this time running for mayor of the affluent Phoenix ...
2
Opponents of Texas ban on most abortions expand challenges
Around the Region
Opponents of a new Texas ban ... Opponents of a new Texas ban on most abortions filed a lawsuit in Illinois on Tuesday after weeks of being thwarted by courts elsewhere ...
3
Colorado healthcare system fires 119 unvaccinated workers
Around the Region
The University of Colorado's health system ... The University of Colorado's health system fired 119 employees for not adhering to their vaccine requirement without a religious or medical exemption. That accounts ...
4
DEA agent killed in Arizona Amtrak shooting was noted ...
Around the Region
A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent ... A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent who was shot and killed by an Amtrak train passenger in Arizona was a revered leader whose career ...
5
Bisbee deputy police chief resigns after arrest in Phoenix
Around the Region
Bisbee's deputy police chief has resigned ... Bisbee's deputy police chief has resigned after being arrested on suspicion of assault and resisting arrest charges accusing him of pushing and punching a ...
6
Man dies after accidental fall on riverbank in Aspen
Around the Region
Authorities say a 38-year-old Aspen man ... Authorities say a 38-year-old Aspen man who was found unconscious and lying partially in the Roaring Fork River in western Colorado has died. The ...
7
Trial begins to assess damages in 2017 Texas church ...
Around the Region
A trial to assess damages owed ... A trial to assess damages owed to families of the victims of the Sutherland Springs church massacre began with vivid witness accounts of the ...
8
Ducey goes to Texas in border push with other ...
Around the Region
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is headed ... Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is headed to Texas with other Republican governors to announce a new state border security push. The governor is traveling ...
9
New trial set for Backpage founders after recent mistrial
Around the Region
A new trial has been scheduled ... A new trial has been scheduled on Feb. 22 for the founders of the classified site Backpage.com after the first attempt at trying them ...