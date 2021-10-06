Moore excited to be in UNM Ring of Honor

On the day it was announced that DonTrell Moore would be inducted into the University of New Mexico Ring of Honor, Moore reminisced of when he arrived on campus in the fall of 2001.

Back then. Moore, a running back, thought about not really knowing what would happen with his career.

“Now you look back 20 years later and to have your place in Lobo history, it means the world to me, being from Roswell,” he said in a phone interview with the Journal on Tuesday. “Having played for the university that I love and have continued to love all these years, and to have an opportunity to be honored is something that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I’m excited.”

Moore, who holds 16 UNM records, will be formally added to the Ring of Honor on Oct. 16 during the Lobos’ game against Colorado State at University Stadium. His name will be seen at the stadium that has five others: Brian Urlacher, Bobby Santiago, Mike Williams, Don Perkins and Terance Mathis.

Moore, who serves as the color analyst on Lobo Football broadcasts on the Lobo Radio Network, ran for 4,973 yards and scored 59 touchdowns from 2002-2005. He also had the most yards from scrimmage, 5,830, for his career.

“It’s just a fitting culmination to all the hard work and sacrifices that me and my teammates made years ago,” Moore said of his inclusion in a very exclusive club.

Moore also finished in the national top 20 in rushing twice (15th in 2003 and 10th in 2005) and twice finished in the top 10 nationally in scoring (eighth in 2003 and 10th in 2005). He lives in Albuquerque and works as a project manager at the Juvenile Detention Center in town.

“It’s well deserving,” UNM coach Danny Gonzales said during his press conference on Tuesday. “I don’t think he got as much credit as he deserved when he was here. I was lucky enough to be a part of that staff. Between him and Bobby Santiago and Don Perkins we’ve had some unbelievable running backs in this program. He’s one of the greatest, if not the greatest.”

Also at that UNM game on Oct. 16, former UNM offensive lineman Teton Saltes will be back to be presented the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy by Danny Wuerffel and members of the Wuerffel Trust.

In addition, UNM’s 2021 Hall of Honor inductees will be introduced at halftime. They are: Ray Birmingham (baseball), Joellyn Erdmann Crooks (golf), Hunter Greene (basketball), Clarence Robinson (track & field) and the 2002-2003 UNM women’s basketball team.

AZTECS UP NEXT: There is great familiarity for Gonzales and UNM defensive coordinator Rocky Long when it comes to the Lobos’ next opponent: 25th-ranked San Diego State (4-0).

Long is the former head coach at San Diego State (for nine years) and Gonzales worked there as an assistant for seven seasons. The Aztecs made seven straight bowls, winning three Mountain West titles and three division titles before Gonzales went to work as defensive coordinator at Arizona State for two seasons.

Gonzales said there really isn’t any emotional meaning for him when facing the Aztecs.

“San Diego was great to me,” Gonzales said. “It was a great opportunity for me to move on in my career. I have zero emotional connection to them.

“There is a significant difference from when I was an assistant coach for San Diego and we came to play the Lobos as I am the head coach now and playing against a team that I used to work for.”

The Aztecs beat the Lobos three times when Gonzales was on staff at SDSU and each time, Gonzales said, he felt miserable to beat his alma mater, where he played football and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant.

“We’re playing a top-25 team that has the potential to be a top-15, top-10 team,” Gonzales said. “I think they are best team in our league. I told our team in the locker room that the team you’re going to prepare to play against is a team that a guy (Long) in this locker room built.”

LOBO RECEIVERS: Trae Hall’s conversion from quarterback to wide receiver looks to be permanent, especially because it appears the Lobos (2-3, 0-1 Mountain West) will be without senior Mannie Logan-Greene, who suffered a chest injury late in the 38-10 loss to Air Force last Saturday.

Logan-Greene had two catches for 23 yards against the Falcons in his first game back after missing the Lobos’ game at UTEP, along with five others, due to a COVID-19 positive case on the team and subsequent contact-tracing protocols.

Wide receivers Elijah Queen, Keyonta Lanier and Zarak Scruggs, Jr., who remained out against Air Force, returned to practice on Tuesday. Lanier, a freshman out of Long Beach Poly, is a starter.

Hall, who played two seasons as a wide receiver at Henderson High in Texas before moving to quarterback, was recruited to UNM by former coach Bob Davie when the Lobos were using a triple-option offense.

Hall played mostly at wide receiver against Air Force. He made three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown, an impressive 21-yard catch.

Hall said he was more than willing to move to receiver.

“I’m an athlete and (the UNM coaches) see I’m an athlete, too,” Hall said. “They trust me to be out there and they know that I can make plays. I just want to win games. Wherever they need me, I’ll go. Whatever they need, I’ll do it for the team.”

Saturday

UNM at San Diego State (in Carson, Calif.), 7 p.m., FS1, 770 AM/96.3 FM