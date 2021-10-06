What would the APS mill levy, bond questions fund?

A list of projects the Albuquerque Public Schools District says will be funded if the capital mill levy and bond questions are approved by voters in the Nov. 2 election. The measures would generate $630 million for APS.
♦ Arroyo del Oso Elementary: School replacement construction, $27,081,185.33
♦ Barcelona Elementary: Classroom block construction, $10,725,493.33
♦ Highland High: Classroom block construction, $27,957,586.67
♦ Hubert Humphrey Elementary: School construct/renovations of admin and classroom block replacement, $21,914,884.00
♦ M.A. Binford Elementary: Classroom block construction, $9,570,485.33
♦ McKinley Middle School: Classroom block/admin construction, $14,709,736
♦ Sierra Vista Elementary: Classroom block construction, $13,066,666.67
♦ Taylor Middle School: Classroom block construction, $14,872,366.67
♦ Truman Middle School: Classroom block construction, $18,668,178.67
♦ Valle Vista Elementary: Classroom block construction, $11,561,576
♦ Zia Elementary: School replacement construction, $18,400,000
♦ On-Line School/eCademy: Upgrade improvements, $1,500,000
♦ Harrison Middle School: Design/construct first phase of a planned 3 phased total school replacement project, $30,333,333.33
♦ Desert Ridge Middle School: Design/construct classroom addition and site infrastructure improvements, $13,453,000
♦ Van Buren Middle School: Design/construct first phase of a planned 3 phased total school replacement project, $30,333,333.33
♦ Whitter Elementary: Design/construct classroom block and admin replacement, $13,612,000
♦ La Mesa Elementary: Design/construct/renovations and classroom block replacement, $16,638,000
♦ Eldorado High: Design/construct new Title IX PE/gym wing – first 2 phases of a planned 5 phase school replacement plan, $33,600,000
♦ Corrales Elementary: Design/construct and renovate new gym, cafeteria, playgrounds, and classroom block – first phase of a planned 2 phase school renovation/refurbishment project, $6,380,000
MAJOR DISTRICTWIDE (ALL SCHOOLS) CAPITAL PROJECTS
♦ Districtwide classroom educational technology: $110,000,000
♦ Capital distribution to Albuquerque area charter schools: $68,617,021.28
♦ Construction contingencies, portable classrooms, and property acquisition: $27,910.000.00
♦ School security and safety: $12,500.000
♦ Roofing: $8,000,000
♦ Heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC): $15,000.000
♦ General school upgrades & special projects: $13,500,000
♦ Abatement and site utilities: $9,500,000
♦ ADA compliance and site circulation safety: $4,400,000
♦ Water/energy conservation and artificial turf: $8,750,000
♦ CABQ Physical Education Aquatic Project (Pool) serving La Cueva and Eldorado clusters: $2,000,000
SOURCE: Albuquerque Public Schools