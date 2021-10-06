What would the APS mill levy, bond questions fund?

By ABQJournal News Staff

A list of projects the Albuquerque Public Schools District says will be funded if the capital mill levy and bond questions are approved by voters in the Nov. 2 election. The measures would generate $630 million for APS.

♦ Arroyo del Oso Elementary: School replacement construction, $27,081,185.33

♦ Barcelona Elementary: Classroom block construction, $10,725,493.33

♦ Highland High: Classroom block construction, $27,957,586.67

♦ Hubert Humphrey Elementary: School construct/renovations of admin and classroom block replacement, $21,914,884.00

♦ M.A. Binford Elementary: Classroom block construction, $9,570,485.33

♦ McKinley Middle School: Classroom block/admin construction, $14,709,736

♦ Sierra Vista Elementary: Classroom block construction, $13,066,666.67

♦ Taylor Middle School: Classroom block construction, $14,872,366.67

♦ Truman Middle School: Classroom block construction, $18,668,178.67

♦ Valle Vista Elementary: Classroom block construction, $11,561,576

♦ Zia Elementary: School replacement construction, $18,400,000

♦ On-Line School/eCademy: Upgrade improvements, $1,500,000

♦ Harrison Middle School: Design/construct first phase of a planned 3 phased total school replacement project, $30,333,333.33

♦ Desert Ridge Middle School: Design/construct classroom addition and site infrastructure improvements, $13,453,000

♦ Van Buren Middle School: Design/construct first phase of a planned 3 phased total school replacement project, $30,333,333.33

♦ Whitter Elementary: Design/construct classroom block and admin replacement, $13,612,000

♦ La Mesa Elementary: Design/construct/renovations and classroom block replacement, $16,638,000

♦ Eldorado High: Design/construct new Title IX PE/gym wing – first 2 phases of a planned 5 phase school replacement plan, $33,600,000

♦ Corrales Elementary: Design/construct and renovate new gym, cafeteria, playgrounds, and classroom block – first phase of a planned 2 phase school renovation/refurbishment project, $6,380,000

 

MAJOR DISTRICTWIDE (ALL SCHOOLS) CAPITAL PROJECTS

♦ Districtwide classroom educational technology: $110,000,000

♦ Capital distribution to Albuquerque area charter schools: $68,617,021.28

♦ Construction contingencies, portable classrooms, and property acquisition: $27,910.000.00

♦ School security and safety: $12,500.000

♦ Roofing: $8,000,000

♦ Heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC): $15,000.000

♦ General school upgrades & special projects: $13,500,000

♦ Abatement and site utilities: $9,500,000

♦ ADA compliance and site circulation safety: $4,400,000

♦ Water/energy conservation and artificial turf: $8,750,000

♦ CABQ Physical Education Aquatic Project (Pool) serving La Cueva and Eldorado clusters: $2,000,000

SOURCE: Albuquerque Public Schools 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Voters to decide fate of measures that would provide ...
ABQnews Seeker
If approved by voters, spending over ... If approved by voters, spending over the next six years would not raise taxes
2
Audit finds issues with some state buildings' parking lots
ABQnews Seeker
Work to remediate the problems and ... Work to remediate the problems and close gaps in ADA compliance is 'good government'
3
More than 10,000 in NM get third vaccine dose
ABQnews Seeker
195,000 eligible for booster shot 195,000 eligible for booster shot
4
‘People-centric’ Gonzales touts personal relationships
ABQnews Seeker
Sheriff: ‘It’s really being a good ... Sheriff: ‘It’s really being a good listener, asking the right questions … then executing a plan’
5
BCSO crime trends hard to pin down
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has struggled to get accurate and consistent crime data since it stopped using the Albuquerque Police Department's record system ...
6
Six vying for City Council District 7 seat
ABQnews Seeker
Incumbent Gibson decided not to seek ... Incumbent Gibson decided not to seek a third term
7
What would the APS mill levy, bond questions fund?
ABQnews Seeker
A list of projects the Albuquerque ... A list of projects the Albuquerque Public Schools District says will be funded if the capital mill levy and bond questions are approved by ...
8
Native superhero is at the center of short film, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Native Americans continue to have a ... Native Americans continue to have a voice in New Mexico film. Joshua Zunie is at the helm of the short film, 'Rude Girl,' which ...
9
Man robbed bank in NE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities are looking for a man ... Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a bank Tuesday morning in a Walmart in Northeast Albuquerque. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said around ...