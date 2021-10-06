Ronchetti’s on-air presence targeted

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – New Mexico’s 2022 gubernatorial election is still more than a year away, but there are already legal rumblings about candidate fairness issues.

The Democratic Governors Association, a deep-pocketed national group, recently sent a letter to KRQE-TV warning that Mark Ronchetti’s on-air presence as a meteorologist could subject the station to equal treatment provisions under federal communications law if Ronchetti were to run for governor next year.

Ronchetti, who was the GOP nominee for an open U.S. Senate seat in 2020, returned to KRQE-TV after losing the election to Democrat Ben Ray Luján.

He has not indicated whether he plans to run for governor, but he has been mentioned as a possible candidate.

Mark Ronchetti. (Source: YouTube: Mark Ronchetti for NM)

On Tuesday, Ronchetti accused Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is the DGA’s chairwoman, of using her position to harass him and his family, and to try to get him fired from his television job.

“The governor’s thinly veiled efforts at intimidation are completely out of line,” Ronchetti told the Journal.

“I have not commented on political issues or done anything of a political nature since the end of the Senate campaign.”

Bill Anderson, KRQE-TV’s vice president and general manager, said he understands the Federal Communications Commission rules regarding candidate advertising and said the station was “fully compliant.”

The letter sent by DGA attorneys to Anderson – a similar letter was sent earlier this year – says that if Ronchetti were to file candidate paperwork to run for governor, any subsequent on-air appearances by him would qualify as free “use” of broadcast facilities.

Under federal communications law, radio and television stations must provide equal broadcast time to opposing political candidates, with certain allowable exceptions.

“If your station does not take the appropriate steps to ensure equal opportunities for Mr. Ronchetti’s opponents, we anticipate that his opponents will be ready to explore all remedies available to them under the law to ensure their fair treatment by your station,” the letter says.

The letter does not mention Lujan Grisham by name, although the governor was elected in December 2020 as the DGA’s chairwoman, a prominent post for fundraising and supporting Democratic governor candidates.

Christina Amestoy, the DGA’s senior communications adviser, suggested in a statement that a Ronchetti campaign was in the works, even though he has not said whether he plans to run next year or filed any candidate paperwork.

“If Ronchetti believes a request to follow the law is a form of intimidation, New Mexico voters should fear just how far he’ll be willing to bend the rules in his bid for governor,” Amestoy said.

Seven other Republican candidates have announced gubernatorial campaigns, with whoever wins the GOP nomination likely to run against Lujan Grisham in the November 2022 general election.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Ronchetti's on-air presence targeted
Election
Dem group warns if he runs ... Dem group warns if he runs for governer, his TV role qualifies as free 'use' of broadcast facilities
2
Voters to decide fate of measures that would provide ...
ABQnews Seeker
If approved by voters, spending over ... If approved by voters, spending over the next six years would not raise taxes
3
‘People-centric’ Gonzales touts personal relationships
ABQnews Seeker
Sheriff: ‘It’s really being a good ... Sheriff: ‘It’s really being a good listener, asking the right questions … then executing a plan’
4
Six vying for open seat in City Council District ...
ABQnews Seeker
Incumbent Gibson decided not to seek ... Incumbent Gibson decided not to seek a third term
5
City Council hopeful Valdez assails public financing rules
ABQnews Seeker
Candidate says voters should be better ... Candidate says voters should be better informed about process
6
District 1 council candidates say crime is top issue
ABQnews Seeker
Sena opposes soccer stadium bond issue; ... Sena opposes soccer stadium bond issue; Sanchez backs proposal, with conditions
7
Keller says his initiatives ‘fight crime in a real ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor says his programs focus on ... Mayor says his programs focus on underlying issues
8
Election nomination process delayed by pandemic
Election
Petition forms to be available for ... Petition forms to be available for statewide office-seekers on Oct. 1
9
'I've learned': Keller touts real-world experience
ABQnews Seeker
Incumbent notes challenges, says 'best days ... Incumbent notes challenges, says 'best days are ahead of us'