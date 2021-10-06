Audit finds issues with some state buildings’ parking lots

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

A review of parking lots at about two dozen New Mexico state government buildings found they often were non-compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

New Mexico State Auditor Brian Colón announced Tuesday the findings of a special compliance audit into the lots, conducted between April and June this year.

Colón said about 20% of New Mexicans have some sort of disability. During a news conference at the New Mexico Commission for the Blind, he recalled his father, who had muscular dystrophy and died at age 49.

“He struggled with access to buildings,” Colón said. “All New Mexicans should have equal access to their government, and that means in physical buildings owned by the state of New Mexico.”

Anna Silva, director of the Facilities Management Division of the General Services Department, said the state moved quickly to correct the issues. She said all 23 parking lots that were reviewed are now ADA-compliant.

Some lots required additional striping or painting, or increasing the size of certain parking spaces. Others required minor construction to address issues with the slope and curbs, she said.

Thom Cole, a spokesman for GSD, said much of the work was done with state employees, and the state spent about $109,000 on contractors for minor construction projects.

The lots for the selected buildings tested as part of the audit were spread throughout the state. They included the Lamy Building in Santa Fe, the Department of Public Safety facilities in Albuquerque and Deming, and the Lincoln Pines Camp Sierra Blanca Education Building in Fort Stanton, according to audit documents.

The review covered a small percentage of state buildings. The state owns or leases more than 700 buildings, including warehouses and other structures, Silva said.

Cole said the department plans to ask lawmakers for $275,000 to hire three building inspectors next fiscal year, who will in part look for ADA compliance, and another $5 million to make state buildings ADA-compliant.

Colón praised the speed at which the state moved to address the audit findings.

“Once this audit was completed, they immediately started remediating the problems and the gaps in compliance with the ADA,” he said. “This is an example of good government.”