NMSU enrollment drops 3%; officials call the figure ‘alarming’

LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State University experienced a 3% drop in enrollment this year, mostly among sophomores and juniors, according to Chancellor Dan Arvizu.

“It’s not first-time, full-time freshmen that is dropping,” Arvizu said. “(Freshman enrollment) is down 100 – maybe not even that – students.”

Graduate student enrollment went up by 0.8%.

However, there was a noticeable decrease in undergraduate sophomores, juniors and seniors.

“That’s alarming to us,” Arvizu said. “We’re so focused on retention. It’s not because they’re not doing well. It’s because they’ve had to step out for risk reasons relative to finances and family matters.”

On Sept. 3, NMSU had 21,694 students across all campuses. Here’s how each campus fared in enrollment from last year to this year:

The main campus declined 2.3%; NMSU Carlsbad grew by 13.1%; NMSU Grants grew by 11.3%; NMSU Alamogordo grew by 0.5%;

NMSU’s largest two-year campus, Doña Ana Community College, declined 8.2%; and NMSU’s online college, NMSU O, grew by about 10%.

Last year’s report saw a drop in enrollment systemwide, while the main campus held steady, which was not the case this year.

Arvizu explained that NMSU is now conducting an investigation into the causes, but he has some ideas based on DACC’s recent investigation.

“(At DACC), they’ve looked at the group by at-risk students versus not-at-risk students,” Arvizu said. “What we’ve seen this past year, from ’20 to ’21, is a 42% drop in that cohort group. That’s where most of the people we have lost are coming from. The not-at-risk group is up 34%.”

At-risk students are considered by three factors in college: first-generation students, low-income students and students caring for dependents at home. Arvizu said that about two-thirds of NMSU’s student population are considered at risk.

Although this was revealed by a DACC enrollment investigation, Arvizu expects that the main Las Cruces campus will reflect a similar result of at-risk students leaving the school in higher numbers.

Although a 3% decrease in enrollment seems small, it can have a big impact.

Enrollment makes up roughly 33% of the university’s budget, according to Arvizu.

“When everything’s in decline, you’re not only not increasing revenues, (but also) you’re decreasing revenues,” Arvizu said. “That’s a bad combination. It is absolutely imperative that we grow.”

NMSU LEADS 2025, the university’s five-year strategic plan, aims to have about 16,500 students on the main campus by 2025. Arvizu explained that this is meant to reflect NMSU’s peak enrollment in 2010, with over 18,000 students, but the goal is lower due to the mission to graduate students at a faster rate.

According to a LEADS 2025 presentation from 2019, the university had aimed to be over 15,000 students by fall 2021. As of September, there are not quite 14,000 students on the Las Cruces campus.

Arvizu said the 16,500 goal might be a stretch because it was set before the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s still optimistic.

“We’re looking at: How do we control our own destiny?” Arvizu said. “The way you do that is to be attractive and be competitive, invest in the infrastructure, and then make sure that you’ve got the programs that attract students.”