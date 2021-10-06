2 pilots are killed in crash of business jet in east Georgia

By Associated Press

THOMSON, Ga. — Authorities have identified two pilots killed in the Tuesday crash of a business jet in east Georgia.

Raymond Bachman, 73, of Fountain Hills, Arizona; and 63-year-old Claude Duchesne, 63, of El Paso, Texas, died in the crash, the McDuffie Coroner’s Office said.

The plane went down Tuesday morning in a field in the Thomson area, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

The aircraft was a Dassault Falcon 20, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a brief statement.

Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a missing plane around 6:30 a.m., McDuffie County sheriff’s Maj. Ronnie Williamson said. They searched the area and found the wreckage in the field, he said.

The plane appeared to have been heading to Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, Williamson said.

The plane was flying from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas, to Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.


