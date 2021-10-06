French senators arrive in Taiwan amid tensions with China

By Huizhong Wu / Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan — A group of French senators arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit Wednesday following a large Chinese show of force with fighter jets amid the highest tensions in decades between China and Taiwan.

The group, led by senator Alain Richard, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwanese economic and health officials and the Mainland Affairs Council. Richard, a former French defense minister, previously visited Taiwan in 2015 and 2018, according to Taiwan’s semi-official Central News Agency, and heads the Taiwan Friendship group in the French senate.

China’s ambassador to France Lu Shaye sent a warning letter in February calling on Richard to cancel the Taiwan visit, according to local media reports.

The visit will likely provoke a rebuke from China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and therefore opposes any international engagement with the island such as visits by foreign government officials. It also has aggressively poached Taiwan’s remaining diplomatic allies.

In its most recent display of sustained military harassment, China flew fighter jets 149 times toward Taiwan over four days from Friday to Monday. The White House called the flights risky and destabilizing, while China responded that the U.S. selling weapons to Taiwan and its ships navigating the Taiwan Strait were provocative.

Taiwan’s defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told legislators Wednesday that the situation “is the most severe in the 40 years since I’ve enlisted.” Chiu was answering questions as the legislature decides whether to approve a special budget for air and naval defense purchases.

China and Taiwan split amid civil war in 1949. Today they have extensive trade and investment ties but no official relations, and China has increasingly mobilized military, diplomatic and economic pressure to undermine Tsai’s independence-leaning administration.

___

Associated Press videojournalist Taijing Wu contributed to this report.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Supply chain problems threaten PNM's power supplies
From the newspaper
Pandemic delays solar projects meant to ... Pandemic delays solar projects meant to replace San Juan coal plant
2
‘People-centric’ Gonzales touts personal relationships
ABQnews Seeker
Sheriff: ‘It’s really being a good ... Sheriff: ‘It’s really being a good listener, asking the right questions … then executing a plan’
3
Voters to decide $630M mill levy, bond package for ...
ABQnews Seeker
If approved by voters, spending over ... If approved by voters, spending over the next six years would not raise taxes
4
What would the APS mill levy, bond questions fund?
ABQnews Seeker
A list of projects the Albuquerque ... A list of projects the Albuquerque Public Schools District says will be funded if the capital mill levy and bond questions are approved by ...
5
Ethics panel takes first individual case
From the newspaper
Ex-Sandoval County worker accused of illegally ... Ex-Sandoval County worker accused of illegally testifying in property hearing
6
More than 10,000 in NM get third vaccine dose
ABQnews Seeker
195,000 eligible for booster shot 195,000 eligible for booster shot
7
Ronchetti's on-air presence targeted
Election
Dem group warns if he runs ... Dem group warns if he runs for governer, his TV role qualifies as free 'use' of broadcast facilities
8
Six vying for City Council District 7 seat
ABQnews Seeker
Incumbent Gibson decided not to seek ... Incumbent Gibson decided not to seek a third term
9
BCSO crime trends hard to pin down
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has struggled to get accurate and consistent crime data since it stopped using the Albuquerque Police Department's record system ...
10
How can a mayor fight crime?
ABQnews Seeker
Experts weigh in on top issues ... Experts weigh in on top issues emerging in mayor's race