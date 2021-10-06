Man shot to death outside cafe in Old Town

Albuquerque police at the the scene of a fatal shooting in front of the Central Grill and Coffee House on Central, near Rio Grande. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) Albuquerque police at the the scene of a fatal shooting in front of the Central Grill and Coffee House on Central, near Rio Grande. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) Albuquerque police at the the scene of a fatal shooting in front of the Central Grill and Coffee House on Central, near Rio Grande. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 3 Next

Detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot Wednesday morning in front of a cafe in Old Town.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the shooting occurred in front of the Central Grill and Coffee House on Central, near Rio Grande.

He said the man died at the scene and both directions of traffic are shut down on Central, where it converges with Lomas, as police investigate.

“Drivers are advised to avoid the area for the next several hours. City buses are also being diverted as a result of the investigation,” Gallegos said.

He did not say if anyone was in custody or give any other details.

It was the second homicide outside the cafe in the past three years.

In Jan. 2019 a man was fatally shot at a neighboring bus stop when someone tried to steal his bike. The shooting led to an hours-long manhunt through the bosque but Albuquerque police came up empty handed.

More than a year later, Elijah Amos was charged in that killing.