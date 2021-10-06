Breaking

Man shot to death outside cafe in Old Town

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

 

 

Detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot Wednesday morning in front of a cafe in Old Town.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the shooting occurred in front of the Central Grill and Coffee House on Central, near Rio Grande.

He said the man died at the scene and both directions of traffic are shut down on Central, where it converges with Lomas, as police investigate.

“Drivers are advised to avoid the area for the next several hours. City buses are also being diverted as a result of the investigation,” Gallegos said.

He did not say if anyone was in custody or give any other details.

It was the second homicide outside the cafe in the past three years.

In Jan. 2019 a man was fatally shot at a neighboring bus stop when someone tried to steal his bike. The shooting led to an hours-long manhunt through the bosque but Albuquerque police came up empty handed.

More than a year later, Elijah Amos was charged in that killing.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Man shot to death outside cafe in Old Town
ABQnews Seeker
Both directions of traffic are shut ... Both directions of traffic are shut down on Central, where it converges with Lomas, as police investigate
2
Voters to decide $630M mill levy, bond package for ...
ABQnews Seeker
If approved by voters, spending over ... If approved by voters, spending over the next six years would not raise taxes
3
Audit finds issues with some state buildings' parking lots
ABQnews Seeker
Work to remediate the problems and ... Work to remediate the problems and close gaps in ADA compliance is 'good government'
4
More than 10,000 in NM get third vaccine dose
ABQnews Seeker
195,000 eligible for booster shot 195,000 eligible for booster shot
5
‘People-centric’ Gonzales touts personal relationships
ABQnews Seeker
Sheriff: ‘It’s really being a good ... Sheriff: ‘It’s really being a good listener, asking the right questions … then executing a plan’
6
BCSO crime trends hard to pin down
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has struggled to get accurate and consistent crime data since it stopped using the Albuquerque Police Department's record system ...
7
Six vying for City Council District 7 seat
ABQnews Seeker
Incumbent Gibson decided not to seek ... Incumbent Gibson decided not to seek a third term
8
What would the APS mill levy, bond questions fund?
ABQnews Seeker
A list of projects the Albuquerque ... A list of projects the Albuquerque Public Schools District says will be funded if the capital mill levy and bond questions are approved by ...
9
Native superhero is at the center of short film, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Native Americans continue to have a ... Native Americans continue to have a voice in New Mexico film. Joshua Zunie is at the helm of the short film, 'Rude Girl,' which ...