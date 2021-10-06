Police: Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

ARLINGTON, Texas — A student opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school during a fight, injuring four people before he fled, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting happened at Timberview High School in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Two people were shot and two others had unspecified injuries, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at a news conference.

Three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment, he said.

Police were searching for the suspected shooter, whom they identified as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins. They said he might be driving a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with the license plate number PFY-6260.

“We feel confident that the shooter will be located very, very soon,” Republican Gov. Greg Abbott told reporters during a visit to the Texas-Mexico border hours after the shooting.

Kolbye said the shooting happened after a fight broke out.

“This is not a random act of violence,” he said. “This is not somebody attacking our school.”

Timberview serves about 1,900 students in ninth through 12th grades. The sprawling complex opened in 2004.

The shooting happened just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator. Texas’ deadliest school shooting occurred in May of 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.

___

An earlier version of this story was corrected to reflect that the suspect’s last name is Simpkins, not Simpkin.

___

Bleed reported from Little Rock, Arkansas.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Man shot to death outside cafe in Old Town
ABQnews Seeker
Both directions of traffic are shut ... Both directions of traffic are shut down on Central, where it converges with Lomas, as police investigate
2
‘People-centric’ Gonzales touts personal relationships
ABQnews Seeker
Sheriff: ‘It’s really being a good ... Sheriff: ‘It’s really being a good listener, asking the right questions … then executing a plan’
3
Voters to decide $630M mill levy, bond package for ...
ABQnews Seeker
If approved by voters, spending over ... If approved by voters, spending over the next six years would not raise taxes
4
What would the APS mill levy, bond questions fund?
ABQnews Seeker
A list of projects the Albuquerque ... A list of projects the Albuquerque Public Schools District says will be funded if the capital mill levy and bond questions are approved by ...
5
Supply chain problems threaten PNM's power supplies
From the newspaper
Pandemic delays solar projects meant to ... Pandemic delays solar projects meant to replace San Juan coal plant
6
Ethics panel takes first individual case
From the newspaper
Ex-Sandoval County worker accused of illegally ... Ex-Sandoval County worker accused of illegally testifying in property hearing
7
More than 10,000 in NM get third vaccine dose
ABQnews Seeker
195,000 eligible for booster shot 195,000 eligible for booster shot
8
Ronchetti's on-air presence targeted
Election
Dem group warns if he runs ... Dem group warns if he runs for governer, his TV role qualifies as free 'use' of broadcast facilities
9
Six vying for City Council District 7 seat
ABQnews Seeker
Incumbent Gibson decided not to seek ... Incumbent Gibson decided not to seek a third term
10
BCSO crime trends hard to pin down
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has struggled to get accurate and consistent crime data since it stopped using the Albuquerque Police Department's record system ...