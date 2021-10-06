Albuquerque restaurant inspections: October 2021

By ABQJournal News Staff

These are summaries of Albuquerque Environmental Health restaurant inspections.

For more information, or to view a searchable database of city restaurant inspections, visit www.cabq.gov/environmentalhealth/food-safety/restaurant-inspection-results.

INSPECTION KEY

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

GREEN

Nana’s Tea House, 6300 San Mateo NE (Oct. 1)

Baskin Robbins, 8400 Menaul NE (Oct. 1)

Pizza 9, 9250 Golf Course NW (Oct. 1)

Village Inn, 2382 Wyoming NE (Oct. 1)

Taco Bell, 1470 Coors NW (Oct. 1)

Church’s Chicken, 9250 Golf Course NW (Oct. 1)


