High-altitude balloon test vehicle crashes east of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — A high-altitude balloon test vehicle flown by a Tucson-based company crashed in the Rincon Mountains east of the city Wednesday, but no injuries were reported.

World View Enterprises officials told the Arizona Daily Star that the unmanned flight took off from the company’s headquarters and launch pad south of Tucson International Airport and crashed about 10:30 a.m.

According to the newspaper, World View has been flying unmanned stratospheric balloon missions from its Tucson site and other sites for research and commercial customers since 2014, logging more than 100 missions.

The company announced plans Monday to begin offering $50,000 tourist flights aboard special manned capsules by 2024.