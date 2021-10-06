2 dead, several others injured after Arizona freeway crash

By Associated Press

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Two people are dead and several others injured after a fiery crash Wednesday on Interstate 10 north of Casa Grande, authorities said.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash involved three semi-trucks and several other vehicles.

They said one a semi-truck crossed through the freeway’s dirt median into oncoming traffic and crashed into two other big rigs.

One semi-truck burst into flames and the other two rolled over, according to DPS officials who said several vehicles then crashed into the big rigs.

Two people were declared dead on the scene and several others were taken to area hospitals for treatment of undisclosed injuries, authorities said.


