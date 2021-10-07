Back on the ice: More than 50 beloved Disney characters skate in ‘Let’s Celebrate’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The cast of “Toy Story 4” is part of Disney on Ice’s “Lets Celebrate” touring show, which makes a stop in Rio Rancho. (Courtesy of Feld Entertainment)

For Kathleen O’Neill, it’s been great to get back on the ice and skate for an audience.

Being on the ice has been a big part of her life.

“It’s been special to get back in front of people and perform,” she says. “It’s as thrilling for me today as it was when I began learning to skate as a child.”

O’Neill is a member of the cast of Disney on Ice’s “Let’s Celebrate.”

The national touring show makes a stop at the Rio Rancho Events Center on Friday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 10.

After the pandemic pause, the tour is the first Disney on Ice show in New Mexico in over a year.

Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters including Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White, and Tiana.

The wintry wonderland of Disney’s “Frozen” also comes to life, with Anna, Elsa and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all.

The show also includes pieces from “Finding Dory,” “Aladdin” and “Beauty and the Beast” and is told through 14 classic and modern stories.

Kathleen ONeill is a member of the ensemble cast of Disney on Ice’s “Lets Celebrate.” (Courtesy of Feld Entertainment)

“The show is a giant celebration with Mickey and his friends,” O’Neill says. “All generations are able to come and enjoy the show. It’s a fun family event.”

During the pandemic, she was living in Canada and was able to skate outdoors to keep her skills sharp.

“It was pretty unique,” she says of the experience. “The Zambonis would resurface the ice outside. We all missed performing, and it’s been great to get back. It will also be my first time in New Mexico. I’m looking forward to seeing a few things while I’m there.”

O’Neill is an ensemble skater and appears in four stories, although she skates in the background in other pieces.

“It’s really great being an ensemble skater, because you can be among the other stories,” she says. “I get to go on other adventures with the cast. With this show, I particularly enjoy ‘Finding Dory,’ because she’s pretty funny. I’m new to the show, and there’s a lot of getting to know the other skaters. We have to come together as an ensemble to provide a fun-filled night of entertainment.”

Disney on Ice presents ‘Let’s Celebrate’
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9; 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10
WHERE: Rio Rancho Events Center, 3001 Civic Center NE, Rio Rancho
HOW MUCH: $20-$65, plus fees, at ticketmaster.com or at the box office


