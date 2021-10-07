Return to TV: Lori Laughlin will reprise role of Abigail Stanton as guest star on ‘When Hope Calls’

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Will Hallmark ever bring back and air any of Lori Loughlin’s movies? Yes, she was caught up in the college admission scandal, but she has paid for her indiscretions in both time and monetarily. We do miss them.

A: We could argue about whether Loughlin was simply “caught up” for “indiscretions,” and whether the punishment fit the crime. But that’s a long conversation. On your main question, she will be returning to television on the GAC Family network, the recent retooling of Great American Country. She will reprise her role of Abigail Stanton on “When Calls the Heart” as a guest star in the second season of “When Hope Calls” beginning Dec. 18 on the network. The first season of the series aired under the Hallmark banner, and GAC Family is pursuing the Hallmark audience with what it calls “family-friendly, holiday-themed movies and series that celebrate American culture, lifestyle and heritage.”

Hallmark, on the other hand, said in a recent tweet that it “has not cast Lori Loughlin in any current projects, nor do we have any plans to cast her in the future.“

Q: I have been hooked on “Shades of Blue” with Jennifer Lopez. I just watched the last episode of Season 2. Please tell me there will be a Season 3.

A: There was a third, and final, season of the police drama in 2018. Places still carrying the episodes include NBC.com and the Tubi streaming service.

Q: I’m trying to remember the name of a TV show with William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw, Henry Winkler, George Foreman and a younger man. They traveled to different countries. I think it was on around 2018. It was a funny show.

A: That was “Better Late Than Never,” a travel show starring the four men you mentioned, along with sidekick Jeff Dye. It aired on NBC for two short seasons in 2016 and 2018 and was not picked up for a third run.

Q: The other night I was watching the movie “The Accountant,” with Ben Affleck. I was wondering who the singer was and the piece of music at the end when Affleck’s character is driving away. I kept hearing one line, “Trying to leave something behind.” It really sounds like a good piece of music.

A: That was “To Leave Something Behind,” by Sean Rowe.

