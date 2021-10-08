Getting in tune: Albuquerque Folk Festival returns, with ‘participation instead of just observation’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Le Vent du Nord, from Quebec, is one of headliners at this year’s Albuquerque Folk Festival. (Courtesy of Albuquerque Folk Festival)

Music and workshops are back in person for the Albuquerque Folk Festival.

“We are thrilled to have these musicians in person,” says Rose Day, festival publicity director. “The stages and workshops are close to the same as our previous festivals. A major difference is that all stages, jams and workshops will be outside. One dance venue is inside but with open doorways and excellent ventilation.”

The festival is marking its 23rd year on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Bosque School. It will be following state guidelines for COVID, including proof of vaccine, masking indoors and for those who are unvaccinated.

The headliners of the festival are Le Vent du Nord, Stillhouse Junkies, 3hattrio and the Limeliters.

Day says there will also be New Mexican and regional performers, including The Adobe Brothers, The Cali Shaw Band, Baracutanga, Bayou Seco, Cheap Shots, Hello Darlin’, Oscar Butler, Snor T Horse/The Shortleaf Band, Southwest Wind, Steve Cormier, the Kipsies, and Virginia Creepers.

“(There will be) three performance stages, (which) emphasizes participation, teaching, learning, with many participatory activities, including workshops, sing-alongs, jam with the band, dance, children’s musical activities,” Day says. “Several performers are performing more than once, so you’ll have more choice balancing all the other things there are to do at the festival.”

Day says the festival is staggering the schedules of the Bosque and Sandia stages to allow even more flexibility.

The Bosque Stage (south) will start at 11 a.m., with performances starting on the hour all day; the Sandia (north) and Jemez stages will begin at 10:30 a.m., running on the half-hour.

In addition to the music performances, there will be five workshop venues for singing, dancing and musical instruction.

Day says there will also be a session to “jam with the band,” in which musicians can play with a different band each hour.

“There’s also a storytelling tent and kids tent with activities for kids of all ages,” she says. “(Our festival), which is run by over 400 volunteers and presenters and has no paid staff, enlists organizations and individuals who can transmit folk art knowledge, skills and traditions through a wide range of folk activities that draw upon American, New Mexican and various international traditions. In the process, they seek to create alternatives to the public trend of relying on passive entertainment with participation instead of just observation.”

Albuquerque Folk Festival
WHEN: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9
WHERE: Bosque School, 4000 Bosque School Road NW
HOW MUCH: $15 adults, $10 students, seniors, military, $5 children ages 12-18 at holdmyticket.com. Tickets go up $5 the day of event


