Theater revolution: Tricklock founders create international theater company ‘to move forward in this new world’

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Juli Hendren.

Just as the pandemic was shutting down the world, Hendren and Tricklock Company were in the middle of their annual Revolutions International Theatre Festival.

A few months later, the Tricklock shut down.

“We officially closed down Tricklock and our space and moved the files into my basement,” Hendren says. “We continued to talk, and (a Tricklock founder) Elsa (Menendez) and I worked on what we wanted to do next.”

Earlier this year, Revo Inc. was born, and an online theater festival will be taking place later this fall.

“We’re going to do a kickoff party that opens in about a month,” Hendren says.

Juli Hendren and husband Aaron at the equator in Uganda. (Courtesy of Juli Hendren)

Tricklock Company ran for more than 20 years, and starting over wasn’t as difficult as starting the former company.

“We have the experience now,” she says. “But I also have my other jobs to balance along with starting Revo Inc. The world has changed, and we’re adapting to it all.”

Hendren says audiences have been waiting for in-person events to return.

But things will be different, she says.

“Personally, I don’t think it will return to pre-pandemic levels,” she says. “We have to adjust our work as a whole. The way we need to move forward is different. Right now, we’re figuring out the best way to move forward in this new world.”

Hendren says Revo Inc. is going to be run differently from Tricklock, because the world is different from when Tricklock started in the 1990s.

“I’ve learned how you can have a successful arts organization in the United States,” she says. “We’re also always looking at sustaining the work and people who are contributing to the arts. We’ve always been about representation and peace building, because when we connect and share stories, our empathy grows and we have a better understanding of our community.”

As Hendren continues to discover what is needed to fill the gaps in the arts community, here are five things you probably didn’t know about her:

1 “I started acting in Houston (where I was born) when I was 4 years old. I have been working in theater in one way or another my entire life.”

2 “Before the pandemic, I would spend about 20% of the year traveling. I love working with people in their home countries. I learn so much from traveling. Some of my favorite places are Belize, Poland, Uganda, Colombia and Holland.”

3 “I was living in Seattle in the ’90s when a 6.8 earthquake hit. It was terrifying and surreal. Time has never moved so slow.”

4 “I practice hot yoga at Hot Yoga Downtown, and I love it. Even though I don’t perform physical theater much any more, I still teach it at UNM. Yoga is such a great practice for your mind and body.”

5 “When I feel stressed out, I close my eyes and recall a favorite memory of snorkeling in the sea in Tobago. A light, warm rain started to fall as I swam with fish, squid and turtles. The Earth is such a beautiful place. I’m grateful I have been able to see so much of it.”

