NM-based filmmaker producing ‘Outlaw Land’

New Mexico-based producer Daniel Lusko works to bring projects to New Mexico.

His latest one is “Outlaw Land,” which is currently filming through November in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

The film tells the story of Butch Cassidy and a wild bunch who flee from authorities after robbing a train.

“We’re excited to make an iconic western with local New Mexicans at the helm,” Lusko says. “In addition, we are thrilled to partner with the Wheels Museum of ABQ, and NM Locomotive who are preserving some of New Mexico’s greatest treasures as we bring a memorable western movie like Butch Cassidy to life.”

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production will employ approximately 20 New Mexico crew members, 15 New Mexico principal cast members, and 150 New Mexico background and extras.

The film is directed by Anthony C. Ferrante.

“There is no place but New Mexico to tell the old western tale of Butch Cassidy,” said Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director. “Ranches, western sets, wild horses, vast stunning deserts with train tracks that wind with the landscape, New Mexico is and has always been the place to shoot a western.”