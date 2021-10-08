In the swing of things: The Quebe Sisters take their ‘timeless and universal’ dance music back on the road

It’s been an interesting time in music for Sophia Quebe.

While it’s been a rocky road, she takes it all in stride.

“We’re doing good and feel blessed that we’re still able to make music for a living,” she says. “We’ve done 17 dates this year so far, and it’s been great to be back on the road.”

Sophia Quebe is part of the progressive western swing band The Quebe Sisters. She is joined onstage by her sisters, Grace and Hulda, and the trio has been performing across the world for the past 15 years.

The trio is known for its use of guitar, upright bass and fiddle and its signature harmony.

The sisters released their self-titled album in 2019 and are looking forward to their return to New Mexico for two shows – one in Albuquerque on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and one in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

“We love Albuquerque and always make a stop at Robinsons & Sons when we’re there,” Sophia Quebe says. “It’s one of our favorite violin shops. They sell bows, everything we need. Everything they have there are works of art. So we’ll definitely be making a stop there again.”

Quebe says the trio spent time during 2020 exploring music and practicing.

“We were home for a spell and continued to work on our craft,” Sophia Quebe says. “We tried to take advantage of that time, and it’s been refreshing. It’s also been a learning process for us. Having gigs again, we have to exercise those muscles again.”

With the sisters living apart from one another during the pandemic, there were practices, but not regularly.

“We had a few weeks where we didn’t get together at all,” she says. “But we practiced by ourselves. When we came back together, it was like we didn’t miss a beat.”

The Quebe siblings grew up in Texas surrounded by fiddles, bows, microphones, stages and western swing tunes.

“Nostalgia and curiosity play some role,” Grace Quebe says. “But particularly the syncopation and dance elements of the music we love and play make it timeless and universal. Everyone resonates with music that has a good feel. If it uplifts you and makes you want to dance, then we are doing our job right.”