And the bands played on: Showcase of high school musicians returns to B2B Garden Brewery

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

A group of high school band students plays at B2B as part of the High School Band Showcase fundraiser, which returns this month. (Courtesy of B2b Garden Brewery)

Local high school students will get a chance to display their musical talents while onlookers enjoy craft beer and tacos.

The Annual High School Band Showcase returns to B2B Garden Brewery this month after being on hiatus last year because of the pandemic.

B2B promotions manager Alicia Stelzer said the company started its yearly fundraising series at its B2B location in Uptown a few years ago. During the pandemic, owners decided to close the Uptown location and shifted the showcase to its brewery on Comanche. The location has a large, secluded patio behind the building. It has grass, trees and a covered area in the center, making it an ideal space to host the high school bands.

“Now, more than ever, Albuquerque’s youth is in dire need of opportunities to shine in the real world,” she said. “These students have lost an entire school year, two summers, and the chance to do what they love in front of their community.”

Every Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. beginning Oct. 17, the brewery will host members of a different high school band. B2B will donate $200 to each school program, and patrons are encouraged to provide tips to the young musicians during their performance.

Guests will be allowed to bring blankets and lawn chairs. B2B will have its full menu featuring tacos, tortas and appetizers, as well as beer and wine-based cocktails.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Stelzer said. “It helps build up their self-esteem, and it showcases all the hard work they’ve done.”

 

 

The schedule is:

Oct. 17: El Dorado High

Oct. 24: Sandia High

Oct. 31: Albuquerque High

Nov. 7: Highland High

Nov. 14: Manzano High

Nov. 21: No show scheduled.

Nov. 28: Cibola High

Dec. 5: St. Pius High

The brewery is at 8338 Comanche NE. Call 505-407-2046 or visit b2babq.com/gardenbrewery for more information.

Other happenings
Celebrate the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta with a Mass Ascension beer from Ex Novo Brewing Co. in Corrales. The brewery is hosting Beerloon Fiesta from Friday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 10. At 4895 Corrales Road, not far from the Rio Grande, with plenty of outdoor seating, the brewery is an ideal location for viewing balloons. Doors will open at 8 a.m. A food truck will be serving breakfast.


