Gateway shelter zoning decision is postponed

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

The city of Albuquerque is still awaiting approval needed to operate an overnight shelter at the old Lovelace hospital on Gibson. (Liam DeBonis/for the Albuquerque Journal)

The city of Albuquerque’s plan to shelter people who are homeless at the old Lovelace hospital in Southeast Albuquerque is still awaiting approval.

A hearing examiner has postponed a decision on the city’s application to use the property at 5400 Gibson SE for emergency overnight shelter so the city can finish finalizing key details.

Zoning Hearing Examiner Robert Lucero was expected to decide by Wednesday whether the city should get the “conditional use” approval it needs to use a portion of the old hospital as a shelter, known as Gateway. He held a hearing on the case last month.

But Lucero is instead resuming the hearing on Oct. 19, according to a “notification of decision” provided to the Journal Wednesday.

While Lucero wrote that the city had demonstrated its shelter plan complied with Albuquerque’s Integrated Development Ordinance, he said its case relied in part on a “draft” operations plan for the proposed Gateway Center. The city released the draft in August — addressing topics like shelter intake hours, client transportation and site security — but has yet to formalize it, which Lucero said leaves it subject to change.

“This matter should be deferred to allow (the city) the opportunity to finalize and adopt the operations plan on which rests a significant portion of the justification of the (shelter) application,” he wrote.

The city intends to formalize the operations plan before the next hearing, a spokeswoman said.

“We look forward to discussing our operations plan in more detail at the upcoming hearing, as we take all of the necessary steps to follow through on the clear mandate voters gave us in 2019 — to create a shelter for the unhoused,” Alicia Manzano, the city’s liaison for strategic partnerships, said in a statement to the Journal.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Gateway shelter zoning decision is postponed
ABQnews Seeker
The city of Albuquerque's plan to ... The city of Albuquerque's plan to shelter people who are homeless at the old Lovelace hospital in Southeast Albuquerque is still awaiting approval. A ...
2
NM-based filmmaker producing 'Outlaw Land'
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico-based producer Daniel Lusko works ... New Mexico-based producer Daniel Lusko works to bring projects to New Mexico. His latest one is 'Outlaw Land,' which is currently filming through November ...
3
Silver City man arrested after missing wife found dead
ABQnews Seeker
Police have arrested a man who ... Police have arrested a man who they say killed his wife with an axe and left her body in the Gila National Forest. Erica ...
4
Man fatally shot during road rage incident outside Old ...
ABQnews Seeker
Both directions of traffic are shut ... Both directions of traffic are shut down on Central, where it converges with Lomas, as police investigate
5
Voters to decide $630M mill levy, bond package for ...
ABQnews Seeker
If approved by voters, spending over ... If approved by voters, spending over the next six years would not raise taxes
6
Audit finds issues with some state buildings' parking lots
ABQnews Seeker
Work to remediate the problems and ... Work to remediate the problems and close gaps in ADA compliance is 'good government'
7
More than 10,000 in NM get third vaccine dose
ABQnews Seeker
195,000 eligible for booster shot 195,000 eligible for booster shot
8
‘People-centric’ Gonzales touts personal relationships
ABQnews Seeker
Sheriff: ‘It’s really being a good ... Sheriff: ‘It’s really being a good listener, asking the right questions … then executing a plan’
9
BCSO crime trends hard to pin down
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has struggled to get accurate and consistent crime data since it stopped using the Albuquerque Police Department's record system ...