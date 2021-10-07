Amid hospital crunch, new infections not fading as hoped

SANTA FE — Hospitals in New Mexico remain under about as much stress as ever, health officials said Wednesday, as the late-summer COVID-19 surge fails to recede.

And acting Health Secretary David Scrase warned that steps to fight the virus — such as booster vaccines and indoor mask mandates — might be necessary for years.

“The trouble is the virus is fighting us. It mutates. It evades treatments or vaccines over time,” he said. “We have to keep up the fight.”

In a public briefing, Scrase said the state is now weighing whether to invoke crisis standards of care and allow hospitals to ration care. Officials are also evaluating potential changes to the public health order set to expire Oct. 15, or whether to simply extend the requirements now in place

“Our hospital personnel are incredibly exhausted, discouraged and frustrated frankly that they’re now managing a pandemic, working extra shifts and endangering their own health for what has become a preventable illness,” said Scrase, a physician who also leads Human Services Department.

To help fight new infections, New Mexico is opening up Pfizer booster doses earlier than expected to a broader pool of people — adults who work in high-risk settings or have underlying health risks. The initial booster priorities were adults 65 and over, residents of nursing homes and people 50 and older with certain medical conditions.

Only people who received Pfizer shots at least six months ago are eligible.

The public health order set to expire next week imposes an indoor mask mandate for public spaces. But Scrase gave no indication the mandate will be lifted in a revised order.

In fact, he said, the most effective way to fight the pandemic remains to encourage New Mexicans to get vaccinated and wear masks indoors. It isn’t clear, he said, how effective additional mandates would be.

The number of new COVID-19 infections — fueled by the highly contagious delta variant — has remained flat, Scrase said, not fading as hoped.

The unrelenting plateau, he said, has left hospitals caring for patients in hallways and taking other steps to manage the high case load.

Even though infections are much lower now than at the peak last winter, hospitals are under roughly as much stress as ever, Scrase said, because of a shortage of health care providers and an increase in the number of patients seeking care for other conditions, often after complications caused by delaying health care earlier in the pandemic.

“This is really a serious problem — a serious crisis,” he said.

As for the long-term outlook, Scrase said the nation and world will have to determine what pandemic measures — vaccine and mask mandates, among them — they’re willing to live with for years and which aren’t sustainable.

Vaccine expansion

Deputy Health Secretary Laura Parajon said the state continues to fight the spread with its expansion of vaccines.

It has opened up a new vaccine site for people without homes.

And it is now offering the Pfizer booster doses to people 18 and older with underlying conditions or who work in high-risk settings, such as health care, education and law enforcement.

Visit vaccineNM.org to learn more and check eligibility.

Parajon, a physician, said federal regulators are set to meet in about a week as part of longer process to evaluate whether to authorize boosters for people who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Children age 5 to 11, meanwhile, should be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine for the first time by late this month or early November, she said, and the state will encourage parents to vaccinate their kids.

“It’s understandable for parents when there’s a new vaccine to be hesitant,” Parajon said, “but what we’ve seen is that it’s very effective.”

High case load

New Mexico on Wednesday reported 838 new coronavirus cases, 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 336 patients hospitalized with the disease.

The death toll stands at 4,840 residents.

The share of adults in New Mexico who are fully vaccinated inched up to 71.1%.

Scrase said the plateau in new infections — despite the high vaccination rate — may be due to the effectiveness of vaccines starting to wane for people who got the shot six to 11 months ago.

The more contagious nature of the delta variant, he said, is also a factor.

The stress of the pandemic lasting so long, Scrase said, is prompting some doctors and other providers to leave the profession or retire, adding to the pressure on hospitals.