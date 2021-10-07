 Oil and gas are key to affordable energy in New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Oil and gas are key to affordable energy in New Mexico

By Albert Bedonie / Navajo Nm, Resident

As a child, I lived in a hogan, the Navajos’ traditional dwelling, and as is customary, our door faced east to welcome the rising sun for wealth and good fortune.

Our hogan had no electricity or running water, and it was pretty tough back then. We now have electricity, and I watch my daughters use it to cook and power the microwave. To me, electricity is a privilege.

Unfortunately, we can’t take affordable and reliable electricity for granted. In New Mexico, natural gas and coal account for over 70% of the fuels used to generate our electricity, but these traditional fuels, along with oil, are under attack from anti-energy activists, regulators and, increasingly, the Biden administration.

President Biden’s first two energy actions were to bar new oil and gas leases on federal land when nearly half of New Mexico’s oil and gas production takes place there. And he took action that blocked completion of the Keystone XL pipeline, which has now been abandoned.

Opponents of traditional fuels favor a rapid change to new energy sources – primarily wind and solar – which they consider more appropriate to fight climate change. Yet, renewables account for less than 30% of the energy used currently to generate our electricity. And we cannot count on them all the time.

As Navajo, we have been taking care of our environment and the Earth for generations. We care about the climate, but we have to find balance, which has always been our practice with the environment. I’m worried that if we rush too fast by getting rid of affordable energy choices, we’ll end up with less reliability and higher prices, something our state, already one of the nation’s poorest, doesn’t need.

The price tag will be much higher for our state’s economy. Because of oil and gas, energy production funds nearly one-third of our state economy. That’s money for schools and government services that, when I was younger, the state government could barely afford.

I run Copper Penny Plumbing, which is a New Mexico-licensed, Najavo-owned company located on the reservation that also serves the Farmington, Grants and Gallup area. We do a lot of work throughout the reservation, where poverty can be challenge for many. Higher electricity rates will hurt them and other struggling New Mexico people.

My wife and I work really hard to keep the lights on at our house, and I cannot tell you the pride I take in being able to give my daughters something I didn’t have. That’s what we all want – to leave our world and our family a little better off.

The lights in my house are a symbol of that and I can never take it for granted.

That energy comes from Mother Earth, and we should use it and all the bounty she gives us. If we do, our lives will be better and balanced.


