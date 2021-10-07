Oil, gas should do its part for cleaner air

The New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board recently held hearings regarding proposed new regulations to strengthen controls over ozone precursor pollutants (including methane) released by the oil and gas industry. The oil and gas industry likely considers this proposal to be over-regulation, with fears that the increased operating expenses will be excessive and will unfairly reduce their bottom line.

But they have an obligation to reduce their pollutants where they can. Their cost of preventing damage to the environment and local community health is just a necessary business expense that they must bear. No one gets to pollute the environment just because it creates a financial hardship for them. This is a heavily regulated industry by necessity. And all businesses, large and small must do their part, so there should be no exemption for small business. Large companies are larger polluters, and so of course their cost to comply is higher.

But addressing pollution is costing us all, financially and in our way of life. Children and families have to bear the cost of lost days at school or at work because of respiratory illness. The cost of industrial irresponsibility is being put on them. Individuals are required to bear the financial burden of reducing pollution as well. As a resident of Bernalillo County, the law requires that I have my car’s emissions tested every two years. I must bear the expense of the test, and if my vehicle is found to be polluting, I must either pay for repairs to bring it into compliance, or stop driving it. I don’t have the right to say, “Well I know I am polluting the air and adding to the global climate crisis, but I’m afraid I just can’t afford not to.” No, if I can’t afford it, I would just have to find another way to get to work. That’s my responsibility. We all have to do our part because we have no right to add to the climate crisis and damage local air quality.

I was thinking it is like the doctors’ Hippocratic Oath, “First do no harm.” But in reality, we are all doing harm. It is just a matter of reducing the amount of harm as much as possible. And the oil and gas industry is causing a lot of harm. It’s not because they are monsters. They are supplying a demand that you and I are demanding every day. And the state is benefiting from this industry through tax revenues and job creation. So if we are resigned to allowing this polluting industry to exist, shouldn’t we at least do whatever we can to mitigate the harm? I would think the industry would want to do what they can to reduce harmful emissions, if not for altruistic, then for political reasons.

This is the oil and gas industry’s opportunity to do the right thing and improve their image in the community at the same time. Yes, the immense profits they make off extracting from our public lands may be slightly reduced, but in the end, they will be improving our world, and with it, their own and their children’s futures.