MMA: Holm out of Oct. 16 card

Holly Holm’s scheduled Oct. 16 fight is off after the Albuquerque MMA fighter suffered meniscus damage in training, her agent, Lenny Fresquez, said via text Wednesday evening.

Holm (14-5) was scheduled to face Brazil’s Norma Dumont (6-1) in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The story was first reported by Ariel Helwani of mmafighting.com.

It has been a tough year for Holm, a former UFC bantamweight champion.

After her victory by unanimous decision over Irene Aldana in October 2020, Holm was scheduled to face Julianna Pena in May in a match between top bantamweight contenders. But Holm was sidelined by a kidney condition that required surgery.

She then accepted a fight with Dumont at featherweight (145 pounds), though Holm prefers to compete at bantamweight (135). Now, that fight is off.

Fresquez said Holm is undergoing treatment for the meniscus damage and still hopes to be back in the Octagon before the year is out.