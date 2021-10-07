MMA: Holm out of Oct. 16 card

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Holly Holm’s scheduled Oct. 16 fight is off after the Albuquerque MMA fighter suffered meniscus damage in training, her agent, Lenny Fresquez, said via text Wednesday evening.

Holm (14-5) was scheduled to face Brazil’s Norma Dumont (6-1) in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The story was first reported by Ariel Helwani of mmafighting.com.

It has been a tough year for Holm, a former UFC bantamweight champion.

After her victory by unanimous decision over Irene Aldana in October 2020, Holm was scheduled to face Julianna Pena in May in a match between top bantamweight contenders. But Holm was sidelined by a kidney condition that required surgery.

She then accepted a fight with Dumont at featherweight (145 pounds), though Holm prefers to compete at bantamweight (135). Now, that fight is off.

Fresquez said Holm is undergoing treatment for the meniscus damage and still hopes to be back in the Octagon before the year is out.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM-based filmmaker producing 'Outlaw Land'
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico-based producer Daniel Lusko works ... New Mexico-based producer Daniel Lusko works to bring projects to New Mexico. His latest one is 'Outlaw Land,' which is currently filming through November ...
2
Native superhero is at the center of short film, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Native Americans continue to have a ... Native Americans continue to have a voice in New Mexico film. Joshua Zunie is at the helm of the short film, 'Rude Girl,' which ...
3
Students show love for their queen
Albuquerque News
Joan Kent, who taught theater arts ... Joan Kent, who taught theater arts and drama for 23 years has died
4
Rick Wright: Lobos offense isn't living up to promise ...
College
The late sportscaster Chris Schenkel used ... The late sportscaster Chris Schenkel used to ask before every college football telecast, 'What better way to spend an autumn afternoon?' Well, Chris, no ...
5
Rising above chaos a welcome respite
Balloon Fiesta
First-time balloon passengers revel in the ... First-time balloon passengers revel in the peace and beauty over New Mexico
6
Local actor proud to be part of Netflix film ...
Blogs
It's been nearly a year since ... It's been nearly a year since Clint Obenchain stepped onto the set of the feature film "Intrusion."< ...
7
Abortion law prompts early Women's March
Albuquerque News
Roe v. Wade slowly being snipped ... Roe v. Wade slowly being snipped away, hanging by a cord and already all but gone in Texas
8
Courage and compassion hallmarks of vet's life
ABQnews Seeker
Jose Quintero risked his life to ... Jose Quintero risked his life to fashion an American flag in WWII, helped others at home
9
MMA: Big win for Cooper
Blogs
MMA featherweight Edwin Cooper Jr., who ... MMA featherweight Edwin Cooper Jr., who trains in Albuquerque at Jackson-Wink, scored a dominant victory by unanimous decision over Andrew Johnson Friday on an ...