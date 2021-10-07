DA rallies support for tightening pretrial detention

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico has failed to fulfill a promise made to voters who overwhelmingly approved bail reform in 2016, 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez told a civic group Wednesday.

Too often, the result is that violent offenders, particularly those who used a firearm, are released from jail while awaiting trial, Torrez told a breakfast meeting of the Economic Forum.

District Attorney Raul Torrez

Torrez is seeking support for legislation that would make it easier for judges to hold people awaiting trial for violent crimes such as murder and criminal sexual penetration.

He contends that judges don’t give enough weight to crimes involving firearms.

“I actually lose more detention cases when there’s a firearm involved than when a firearm is not involved,” Torrez said. “It’s one of the more bizarre aspects of the system that we’ve created.”

As evidence, he offered data – from January 2017 through September 2021 – that judges were less likely to grant motions for pretrial detention in cases that involve a firearm. In cases of people charged with a violent crime, judges granted 51.7% of detention motions. But in those violent crime cases involving a firearm, judges granted only 49.3% of motions, Torrez said.

“If you are in a community that is being rocked by gun violence, you should weight heavily the presence of a firearm in making a detention decision,” Torrez said in an interview after the meeting.

Judicial leaders have fired back at critics, citing research showing that only a small minority of defendants commit crimes while free pending trial. An analysis by the University of New Mexico Institute for Social Research found that of more than 10,000 felony cases in Bernalillo County, 95% of defendants were not arrested for a violent crime while on pretrial release.

New Mexico voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2016 that largely did away with money bail bonds. The old system drew fire because it kept nonviolent offenders in jail because they couldn’t afford to post bail.

But Torrez said New Mexico has failed to live up to a key intent of the amendment that gave judges authority to hold defendants awaiting trial if they are deemed a risk to public safety.

Torrez’s proposed legislation would create a “rebuttable presumption against release” in first- and second-degree murder cases, voluntary manslaughter, criminal sexual penetration and certain crimes against children.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
At fiesta, balloon builder displays process
ABQnews Seeker
Michigan company brings team to Albuquerque ... Michigan company brings team to Albuquerque to sew envelope in just nine days
2
PED, McDonald's partnership for literacy continues
ABQnews Seeker
First-graders are given a free bilingual ... First-graders are given a free bilingual book to enjoy
3
DA rallies support for tightening pretrial detention
ABQnews Seeker
Violent offenders freed too often, Torrez ... Violent offenders freed too often, Torrez says
4
Gateway shelter zoning decision postponed
ABQnews Seeker
Hearing will resume on Oct. 19 Hearing will resume on Oct. 19
5
Newcomers vie for District 9 Council seat
ABQnews Seeker
Race wide open; Harris stepped ... Race wide open; Harris stepped down
6
Authorities: Silver City man killed wife with ax
ABQnews Seeker
Weapon found in home; body recovered ... Weapon found in home; body recovered in Gila forest
7
Amid hospital crunch, COVID rises
ABQnews Seeker
NM weighs invoking crisis standards of ... NM weighs invoking crisis standards of care, allow hospitals to ration care
8
Man killed in shooting at Old Town parking lot
ABQnews Seeker
Officials suspect road rage led to ... Officials suspect road rage led to gunfire outside cafe
9
Aragon decries ‘gimmicky’ promises on crime
ABQnews Seeker
Radio host says the only measure ... Radio host says the only measure of success is lowering ‘every single category’