Interpreters in more languages needed, court told

SANTA FE – An advocacy group for disadvantaged communities in New Mexico says more language translation and interpreter services are needed for people who don’t speak Spanish or English.

The Center on Law and Poverty on Tuesday asked a state district judge to intervene and order more robust services in languages such as Vietnamese, Chinese, Dari, Arabic, Swahili, Kinyarwanda, and Diné. The group says some foreign language speakers are likely to be missing crucial health and nutritional support that they are eligible to receive.

“Thousands of New Mexicans speak languages other than English and face systemic barriers to food and medical assistance because application documents are not provided in their language,” the center said in a court filing. “This causes delays and denials of assistance for which families qualify.”

The complaint notes the pending resettlement in New Mexico of about 300 Afghans who recently fled their homeland with the withdrawal of U.S. military forces and diplomats.

The findings are disputed by the state Human Services Department, which oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps; Medicaid; and emergency assistance for people living in poverty or on the cusp.

In a statement, the agency says it already provides benefit application materials in languages other than English and Spanish and provides interpretation services to applicants who need assistance.

Human Services Department spokeswoman Jodi McGinnis Porter said that the agency opposes further court intervention and that the agency is in compliance with federal translation and interpretation requirements.

At the same time, the Center on Law and Poverty cites examples of inadequate language services that flout federal requirements, including an allegation that the Human Services Department unfairly turned away a Vietnamese-speaking mother of a 13-year-old son when she struggled to understand written instructions in English.