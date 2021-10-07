PED, McDonald’s partnership for literacy continues

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

McDonald’s Literacy Partnership with the New Mexico Public Education Department kicks off at a McDonald’s on 4th Street in Albuquerque. Children received a free book from its author. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

More than 4,000 copies of the bilingual children’s book, “Charles Reads/Carlos Lee,” will get into the hands of first graders around the state, thanks to a partnership between New Mexico owner-operators of McDonald’s restaurants and the state Public Education Department.

The initiative, now in its second year, was kicked off Wednesday at the McDonald’s restaurant at 1523 4th Street SW, with the book’s author, Cameron Bourg, reading to about 35 youngsters from nearby Dolores Gonzales Elementary School, and conducting a read-along with the students.

Also present was PED Secretary-designate Kurt Steinhaus.

“I came today in support of the PED’s Year of Literacy theme, and because it gives me a chance to say thank you to our teachers,” Steinhaus said. “They are our heroes. They get up every day, put on their masks, and they’re making education happen in our schools today.”

An event like the Wednesday book reading and giveaway is a good way to get books into the hands of kids and get them excited about reading, Steinhaus said. “The other thing that’s good about this is the book is bilingual, and part of the Year of Literacy is letting children learn in their home language. For some of these children, Spanish is their first language, and for some it is English. So we do both.”

Cameron Bourg, author of “Charles Reads/Carlos Lee,” reads aloud to first grade students at Dolores Gonzales Elementary School. The bilingual book is being distributed free to students statewide. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Bourg, a special education teacher and literacy tutor, has written a number of children’s books, with the intention of “allowing kids to discover the joy of reading by giving them subject matter that they find interesting.”

His story, “Charles Reads,” centers on a young boy who loves to play and dress up like a superhero with a cape and gloves and resists all attempts by family members to sit down with a book and read.

That resistance dissolves when he comes across a book about superheroes:

“Then, Charles finds he reads with ease of villains falling to their knees. There are heroes drawn on every page of a book for kids just his age! Charles reads for days and days.”

bright spotAt the end of each of his stories, Bourg offers a tip for parents to stimulate their kids’ interest and enjoyment for reading.

Kenric Garcia, the owner-operator of the McDonald’s where the event was held, said the number of books that will be distributed at schools this year is about twice the number that were handed out during the first year of the initiative, during pandemic free lunch programs.

Garcia said that he and the other owner-operators are small business people “who live in the community, send our children to local schools and understand the importance of supporting education and literacy.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
PED, McDonald's partnership for literacy continues
ABQnews Seeker
First-graders are given a free bilingual ... First-graders are given a free bilingual book to enjoy
2
At fiesta, balloon builder displays process
ABQnews Seeker
Michigan company brings team to Albuquerque ... Michigan company brings team to Albuquerque to sew envelope in just nine days
3
DA rallies support for tightening pretrial detention
ABQnews Seeker
Violent offenders freed too often, Torrez ... Violent offenders freed too often, Torrez says
4
Gateway shelter zoning decision postponed
ABQnews Seeker
Hearing will resume on Oct. 19 Hearing will resume on Oct. 19
5
Newcomers vie for District 9 Council seat
ABQnews Seeker
Race wide open; Harris stepped ... Race wide open; Harris stepped down
6
Authorities: Silver City man killed wife with ax
ABQnews Seeker
Weapon found in home; body recovered ... Weapon found in home; body recovered in Gila forest
7
Amid hospital crunch, COVID rises
ABQnews Seeker
NM weighs invoking crisis standards of ... NM weighs invoking crisis standards of care to allow hospitals to ration care
8
Man killed in shooting at Old Town parking lot
ABQnews Seeker
Officials suspect road rage led to ... Officials suspect road rage led to gunfire outside cafe
9
Aragon decries ‘gimmicky’ promises on crime
ABQnews Seeker
Radio host says the only measure ... Radio host says the only measure of success is lowering ‘every single category’