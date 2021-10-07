United settles for draw with Hartford

Things did not quite work out the way New Mexico United would have liked Wednesday against Hartford.

While New Mexico settled for a 2-all draw with Athletic in front of 6,444 at Isotopes Park, Austin snuck out of Tacoma with a 1-0 win. That pushes Bold into the fourth and final playoff spot out of the USL Championship’s Mountain Division, one point ahead of United (10-9-8, 38 points), which has also played one more game than Austin.

Athletic (9-13-4, 26 points) is the second Atlantic Division second-tier unit to come into Albuquerque and do damage as New Mexico’s only home loss came at the hands of last-place Loudoun.

“There is some disappointment from the game,” United coach Troy Lesesne said. “But it is not disappointing. So, let’s not say that. … Let’s move on. We’ve got 15 points left on the table. Let’s be positive about it. Because these guys are. The energy from them is exactly where it needs to be the locker room.”

United will need all that energy and positivity going into Saturday with a big match against Rio Grande Valley, which sits one point behind New Mexico.

“We did some things incredibly well,” Lesesne said. “I love the way we pushed the game throughout the majority of the match. I think the way we ended the half and started the second half has to be better. Clearly we know that. We have to correct that going into this weekend. I just told the guys it’s not the result we wanted. We all know that. We wanted three points. That said, the things that didn’t go right are the things that are staying with you that are disappointments, correct that on Saturday.”

New Mexico started the scoring in the 26th minute off an intricate set play about 40 yards out.

Josh Suggs tapped it to Chris Wehan, who returned the tap then made a run into the vacant right corner. Suggs meanwhile centered it to Daniel Bruce who found Wehan in open space. Wehan then served it in front of the goal mouth for Sergio Rivas to head it. Hartford goalkeeper Matthew Lampson appeared to make an acrobatic, single-hand save. But there was so much backspin on the attempt that it floated back across the goal line before the prone Lampson could bat it away again.

“It was a set piece that we’ve practiced and wanted to execute for awhile now,” Rivas said. “It was perfectly played. …I just wanted to be in my position and he hit a great ball. I never knew I had those hops. But they showed (Wednesday).”

In stoppage time right before halftime, however, Athletic drew even after Austin Yearwood was called for handling in the penalty area, setting up a successful Danny Barrera conversion that United ‘keeper Alex Tabakis just couldn’t quite reach.

And shortly after the second half started, Hartford took the lead on a side-flick header from Juan Carlos Obregon Jr.

Yearwood got back in good graces in the 55th minute, sending in a ball that a Hartford defender deflected, but it still went right to Devon Sandoval for a rocket header to equalize.

“I just anticipated the cross,” Sandoval said. “It did get deflected a little bit, but he still put the ball in a dangerous spot and I was able to get my head on it. That’s what I’m looking for all the time.”

The final 10 minutes featured some strong play from Albuquerque High’s Christian Nava, who continues to make a bid for more playing time.

“This kid comes on, the best thing is the indication about him, not only how he played, but these guys never hesitated to play him the ball,” Lesesne said of the veteran United players. “That tells you what they think of him. That tells you everything that you need to know both about the quality of Christian Nava.”

NOTE: United forward Amando Moreno, who missed the match while playing for El Salvador in World Cup qualifying, technically was suspended after picking up his eighth caution of the season Sunday at Louisville.