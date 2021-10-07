Man accused of killing 8 won’t face death penalty in Texas

By Associated Press

HOUSTON — A man accused of fatally shooting his estranged ex-girlfriend, her husband and six children, including his own son, at a Houston home will not face the death penalty, authorities said.

David Conley, 54, was charged with capital murder in the deadly rampage at his former girlfriend’s home in northwest Harris County on Aug. 8, 2015, according to the Houston Chronicle.

He’s set to stand trial this week in the deaths of Valerie Jackson, 40; her husband, Dwayne Jackson, 50; and her children, Nathaniel, 13, Dewayne, 10, Honesty, 11, Caleb, 9, Trinity, 7, and Jonah, 6. Nathaniel was Conley’s son from his relationship with Valerie Jackson, while the Jacksons were the parents of the other five children, authorities said. All of the victims were shot in the head.

Authorities said Conley had a violent criminal history with Valerie Jackson and all six children had been temporarily removed by Child Protective Services from the household in 2013 after allegations of domestic violence and a lack of supervision.

Philip Scardino, an attorney for Conley, argued in 2016 that Conley should not face the death penalty because he may be intellectually disabled, the Chronicle reported. Scardino indicated at the time that his client would undergo psychological testing.

Conley’s counsel also referenced U.S. Supreme Court rulings that people with intellectual disabilities couldn’t be executed. Conley, however, had also previously faked having issues with his mental health, according to the newspaper.

Conley’s trial is being held this week at the Harris County Criminal Court. Because prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty, he would face life without parole if he’s convicted by the jury.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
High-altitude balloon test vehicle crashes east of Tucson
Around the Region
An unmanned stratospheric balloon crashed into ... An unmanned stratospheric balloon crashed into the Rincon Mountains east of Tucson on Wednesday during a test flight, authorities said. Officials with Tucson-based World ...
2
2 dead, several others injured after Arizona freeway crash
Around the Region
Two people are dead and several ... Two people are dead and several others injured after a fiery crash Wednesday on Interstate 10 north of Casa Grande, authorities said. Arizona Department ...
3
Boebert challenger suspends fundraising, cites redistricting
Around the Region
A leading Democratic challenger to Republican ... A leading Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in next year's election, Colorado state Sen. Kerry Donovan, has suspended fundraising for her ...
4
Ruling: Victims can't refuse pretrial talk with prosecution
Around the Region
An appellate court decision says Arizona's ... An appellate court decision says Arizona's state constitutional protections for crime victims don't prevent prosecutors from conducting pretrial interviews of victims who object. The ...
5
Colorado health care system fires 119 unvaccinated workers
Around the Region
A Colorado health system fired 119 ... A Colorado health system fired 119 employees for not adhering to its vaccine requirement without a religious or medical exemption. That accounts for less ...
6
Suspect claims self defense in fatal shooting in Phoenix
Around the Region
A man has been fatally shot ... A man has been fatally shot in downtown Phoenix and the suspect is claiming self defense, authorities said. Officers responded to the shooting Tuesday ...
7
Yuma County woman faces new election law charge
Around the Region
A Yuma County woman who was ... A Yuma County woman who was indicted last year for illegally returning four voted mail-in ballots that were not hers is facing three new ...
8
DEA agent killed in Arizona Amtrak shooting was noted ...
Around the Region
A federal agent who was shot ... A federal agent who was shot and killed by an Amtrak train passenger concealing large amounts of marijuana in Arizona was a revered leader ...
9
Trial begins to assess damages in 2017 Texas church ...
Around the Region
A trial to assess damages owed ... A trial to assess damages owed to families of the victims of the Sutherland Springs church massacre began with vivid witness accounts of the ...