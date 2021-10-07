Stocks move broadly higher as receding debt fears spur rally

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

Stocks rose broadly at midday on Wall Street as investors welcomed the end of a standoff in Congress over extending the federal debt ceiling.

The S&P 500 rose 1.5% as of 12:01 p.m. Eastern. More than 90% of stocks within the benchmark index gained ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 535 points, or 1.6%, to 34,952 and the Nasdaq rose 1.8%.

Markets in Europe and Asia were also broadly higher.

The market was already in the midst of a days-long bout of volatility when Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell made an offer Wednesday that would allow an emergency extension of the debt ceiling. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December.

The debt ceiling caps the amount of money the federal government can borrow and it needed to be raised by Oct. 18. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had warned that the the nation would likely face a financial crisis and economic recession if Congress failed to do so.

The debt ceiling debate and the potential for an unprecedented federal default is one of many concerns weighing on the market. Those worries sent the benchmark S&P 500 swinging between daily gains and losses of more than 1% for four days.

Investors received another encouraging piece of news on Thursday after the Labor Department reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week for the first time in four weeks. The labor market has been struggling to recover from the pandemic’s initial impact 18 months ago when lockdowns from COVID-19 gutted jobs.

Wall Street will get another snapshot Friday of the job market and its recovery when the Labor Department releases its employment report for September. The employment market’s recovery has been closely watched for any clues on how soon the Federal Reserve will ease its unprecedented support for the markets and economy. Inflation also remains a key concern because persistently high inflation could prompt the central bank to start raising interest rates sooner than expected.

Friday’s jobs report will likely have little impact on the Fed’s plan to start trimming its bond buying and on its timeline to start raising interest rates, said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede. He said that a lot of the mismatch between a slowdown in jobs growth is circumstantial, such as people holding off on a return to the workforce to take care of family or take on new skills to find different jobs.

“I don’t think there’s anything that the Fed does with movement in interest rates or bond buying that will change people’s decision as to when they get back to the workforce,” he said. “It’s time to start taking the foot off of the pedal.”

Wall Street could see less volatility once the Fed actually starts trimming its bond purchases, he said, because “people will get comfortable with the pace and they’ll see the markets and economy can handle it.”

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.56% from 1.52% late Wednesday.

COVID-19 continues to hamper the economic recovery following a surge of cases over the summer. Consumer spending and job growth was stunted and supply chain problems crimped operations in a wide range of industries.

More positive news on fighting off future spikes of the virus came from Pfizer on Thursday. It asked U.S. regulators to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. The drug developer’s stock rose 2%.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Amid hospital crunch, COVID rises
ABQnews Seeker
NM weighs invoking crisis standards of ... NM weighs invoking crisis standards of care to allow hospitals to ration care
2
Aragon decries ‘gimmicky’ promises on crime
ABQnews Seeker
Radio host says the only measure ... Radio host says the only measure of success is lowering ‘every single category’
3
Man killed in shooting at Old Town parking lot
ABQnews Seeker
Officials suspect road rage led to ... Officials suspect road rage led to gunfire outside cafe
4
Authorities: Silver City man killed wife with ax
ABQnews Seeker
Weapon found in home; body recovered ... Weapon found in home; body recovered in Gila forest
5
At fiesta, balloon builder displays process
ABQnews Seeker
Michigan company brings team to Albuquerque ... Michigan company brings team to Albuquerque to sew envelope in just nine days
6
DA rallies support for tightening pretrial detention
ABQnews Seeker
Violent offenders freed too often, Torrez ... Violent offenders freed too often, Torrez says
7
Newcomers vie for District 9 Council seat
ABQnews Seeker
Race wide open; Harris not ... Race wide open; Harris not seeking reelection
8
PED, McDonald's partnership for literacy continues
ABQnews Seeker
First-graders are given a free bilingual ... First-graders are given a free bilingual book to enjoy
9
Gateway shelter zoning decision postponed
ABQnews Seeker
Hearing will resume on Oct. 19 Hearing will resume on Oct. 19
10
Voters to decide $630M mill levy, bond package for ...
ABQnews Seeker
If approved by voters, spending over ... If approved by voters, spending over the next six years would not raise taxes