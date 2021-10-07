Arizona reports 2,041 additional COVID cases; averages rise

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona on Wednesday reported 2,041 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 more deaths amid increases in the state’s rolling averages of additional cases and deaths over the past two weeks.

The state’s pandemic totals increased to 1,108,830 cases and 20,250 deaths, the Department of Health Service’s pandemic dashboard reported.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose from 2,467.1 on Sept. 20 to 2,762.6 on Sunday while the average of daily deaths from 40 to 41.6 during the same period.

The state’s dashboard wasn’t immediately updated to show the latest hospitalization figures for COVID-19 patients.

___

This story first moved Wednesday. The headline has been updated Thursday to correct to say “additional COVID cases” from “additional COVID deaths.”


