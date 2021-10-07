Funeral set for DEA agent slain in Amtrak shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — A federal agent shot and killed while questioning a passenger on an Amtrak train in Arizona will be remembered with a public funeral.

Services for Drug Enforcement Administration group supervisor Michael Garbo will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Calvary Chapel in Tucson. The funeral will be preceded with a law enforcement procession from Bring’s Broadway Chapel.

Garbo was part of a regional task force of DEA agents and local police inspecting baggage Monday at the train station in downtown Tucson. Officers were searching for illegal drugs, weapons or money.

Authorities say a passenger opened fire on Garbo and another agent when they re-entered a train car to question him after large packages of marijuana were found in a bag.

The other agent and a Tucson police officer suffered several gunshot wounds and remain hospitalized.

The armed passenger exchanged gunfire with other officers and was subsequently killed.

Another man seated with that passenger was arrested for knowingly possessing and intending to distribute drugs.

Garbo, also a husband and father, joined the DEA in 2005. As a special agent and supervisor, he pursued criminal drug traffickers at the U.S.-Mexico border and in Afghanistan.