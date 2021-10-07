Prison stabbing attack results in settlement for injured inmate

A settlement reached last month in a federal lawsuit awards a total of $316,673 over 15 years to a New Mexico prison inmate who was severely injured as he tried to intervene in the stabbing death of another inmate.

The settlement stems from an Oct. 29, 2019, attack that resulted in the stabbing death of Michael Maes by another inmate at a state prison facility near Clayton.

During the attack, inmate Dominick Smith forced his way into a cell and attempted to stop it, according to a federal lawsuit. In so doing, Smith sustained stab wounds to his neck and hands.

Despite his effort, Smith was unable to save Maes, who prison officials later found lying on the floor of the cell without a pulse, the suit said.

Smith suffered mental and emotional damages as a result of the attack, the suit alleged.

Smith’s attorney, Frances Crockett of Albuquerque, described her client as “a stand-up guy” who selflessly put himself in harm’s way in an attempt to save another inmate.

“He’s a hero, in fact,” said Crockett, who filed the lawsuit on Smith’s behalf in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque.

Smith, 39, was found guilty by a 5th Judicial District Court jury in 2007 on two counts of second-degree murder and sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with the 2006 shooting deaths of Carl Morley and Joshua Hunter, court records show.

The lawsuit was filed in February against the New Mexico Corrections Department and GEO Group Inc., a private prison operator that formerly ran the 180,000-square-foot prison near Clayton where the attacks occurred.

The Sept. 9 settlement agreement calls for the state of New Mexico to pay $175,000, including about $70,000 in legal fees. The remainder is to be paid by the GEO Group Inc., it said.

The money will be paid to an annuity firm that will parcel the funds to Smith in prescribed amounts through 2038.

Smith reached the settlement with the New Mexico Corrections Department, the state of New Mexico and the New Mexico Risk Management Department. The settlement was posted on the state’s transparency portal at sunshineportalnm.com.

The federal lawsuit identifies the attacker as Orlando Torrez, who was housed in the same pod as Smith.

Torrez had reportedly attack other inmates “and should never have been housed in an insecure unit,” the suit said. The lawsuit doesn’t explain why Torrez attacked Maes.

Maes, 37 at the time of his death, pleaded guilty in 2014 to abuse of a child resulting in great bodily harm, a first-degree felony, for holding a child’s head in scalding water, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Torrez, 35, was found guilty by an 8th Judicial District Court jury in 2010 of first-degree murder and shooting at an occupied dwelling and was sentenced to life in prison.

Torrez was charged in March 2020 with first-degree murder in connection with Maes’ killing, attempt to commit first-degree murder, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner, identified as a homemade shank, according to a Union County Magistrate Court criminal complaint.

The case was dismissed in November 2020, but the state reserves the right to refile the charges, court records show.

The lawsuit describes the events that led up to the attack:

Security video showed that a group of inmates gathering outside Maes’ cell shortly before the attack. Torrez entered the cell about 9 p.m. and began attacking Maes.

Alerted to the attack by another inmate, Smith ran up a flight of stairs and forced his way into the cell as other inmates watched and looked out for guards.

Maes was yelling, “He’s stabbing me” and “I’m dying.” Smith was able to get between the two men when Torrez began stabbing Smith.

Smith ran from the cell and pounded on the door of the pod to get the attention of a correction’s officer who eventually opened the door, allowing Smith to exit the pod.

The suit alleged that events leading to the attack were “foreseeable and preventable.”

The Northeast New Mexico Detention Facility in Clayton had long been plagued by well-publicized staffing shortages.

Chronic understaffing at the prison led Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration to announce plans in 2019 to take over the Clayton prison. The state has since announced plans to take over two other privately run prisons in Santa Rosa and Grants.

Low staffing levels at the medium-security prison in Clayton prompted the state to levy fines on GEO Group.

Smith’s lawsuit alleged that at the time of the attack, only 15 people were working in the prison, which housed 500 to 530 inmates.

In June 2019, GEO Group announced that it would not renew its contract with the state to operate the prison, the suit said.

“The company cited the difficulty it faced in keeping the (Clayton prison) adequately staffed as its reason not to renew the contract,” it said.