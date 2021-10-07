Spooky and scary or tropical and topical, NM corn mazes have something for everyone

By Glen Rosales / For the Journal

Rio Grande Community Farm has been using its maze as a fundraising event since 1997. (Courtesy of Rio Grande Community Farms)

There is just something about fall that makes wandering off into a cornfield seem somewhat acceptable and proper.

It is believed that the first full-size corn maze was created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993.

Search for the answer to the state’s iconic question of green or red at Graves Farm and Garden in Roswell. (Courtesy of Graves Farm and Garden)

Since then, however, the phenomenon has spread across the country. Artistic designs have become nearly de rigueur and given the creative prowess of New Mexicans, some particularly intricate ones can be found throughout the state.

“We have a tropical theme,” said Roxanne Wagner, one of the family members of Wagner’s Farmland Experience. “We have a vine and a palm tree and a flamingo and a seashell.”

The La Union Maze’s theme this year is tribute to those who helped bring us through the past 18 months – health care workers, set against a field festooned with floral patterns.

“You go into the field and it starts as a crop circle,” said St. Bernard Farms Manager Marcella Chavez-Roy, of one of the farm’s two mazes. “You have choose of one of three different paths to get out of there.”

Here’s a rundown of some of the maize mazes across New Mexico.

Rio Grande Community Farm
WHEN: Oct. 23-24
WHERE: 1701 Montaño NW, Albuquerque
TICKET INFO: 505-916-1078, riograndefarm.org/maize-maze

Wagner’s Farmland Experience
WHEN: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through October 31st
WHERE: 6445 Corrales Road, Corrales
TICKET INFO: 505-459-0719, wagnersfarmlandexperience.com

McCall’s Pumpkin Patch
WHEN: McCall’s Pumpkin Patch is open noon-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31; McCall’s Haunted Farm is open by reservation 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30
WHERE: 2 McCall Lane, Moriarty
TICKET INFO: 505-595-7500, mccallpumpkinpatch.com

Mesilla Valley Maze
WHEN: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31
WHERE: 3855 West Picacho Ave., Las Cruces
TICKET INFO: 575-526-1919, mesillavalleymaze.com

La Union Maze
WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 7
WHERE: 1101 NM Highway 28, Anthony
TICKET INFO: launionmaze.com

St. Bernard Farms
WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 31
WHERE: 849 NM-77, Clovis
TICKET INFO: 575-791-2044, stbernardfarms.com

Graves Farm and Garden
WHEN: Corn maze is open from dark-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30
WHERE: 6265 S. Graves Road, Roswell
TICKET INFO: 1-844-400-1889, gravesfarm.com


