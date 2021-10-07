Spooky and scary or tropical and topical, NM corn mazes have something for everyone

There is just something about fall that makes wandering off into a cornfield seem somewhat acceptable and proper.

It is believed that the first full-size corn maze was created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993.

Since then, however, the phenomenon has spread across the country. Artistic designs have become nearly de rigueur and given the creative prowess of New Mexicans, some particularly intricate ones can be found throughout the state.

“We have a tropical theme,” said Roxanne Wagner, one of the family members of Wagner’s Farmland Experience. “We have a vine and a palm tree and a flamingo and a seashell.”

The La Union Maze’s theme this year is tribute to those who helped bring us through the past 18 months – health care workers, set against a field festooned with floral patterns.

“You go into the field and it starts as a crop circle,” said St. Bernard Farms Manager Marcella Chavez-Roy, of one of the farm’s two mazes. “You have choose of one of three different paths to get out of there.”

Here’s a rundown of some of the maize mazes across New Mexico.

Rio Grande Community Farm

WHEN: Oct. 23-24

WHERE: 1701 Montaño NW, Albuquerque

TICKET INFO: 505-916-1078, riograndefarm.org/maize-maze

Wagner’s Farmland Experience

WHEN: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through October 31st

WHERE: 6445 Corrales Road, Corrales

TICKET INFO: 505-459-0719, wagnersfarmlandexperience.com

McCall’s Pumpkin Patch

WHEN: McCall’s Pumpkin Patch is open noon-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31; McCall’s Haunted Farm is open by reservation 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30

WHERE: 2 McCall Lane, Moriarty

TICKET INFO: 505-595-7500, mccallpumpkinpatch.com

Mesilla Valley Maze

WHEN: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31

WHERE: 3855 West Picacho Ave., Las Cruces

TICKET INFO: 575-526-1919, mesillavalleymaze.com

La Union Maze

WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 7

WHERE: 1101 NM Highway 28, Anthony

TICKET INFO: launionmaze.com

St. Bernard Farms

WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 31

WHERE: 849 NM-77, Clovis

TICKET INFO: 575-791-2044, stbernardfarms.com

Graves Farm and Garden

WHEN: Corn maze is open from dark-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30

WHERE: 6265 S. Graves Road, Roswell

TICKET INFO: 1-844-400-1889, gravesfarm.com