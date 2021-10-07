Number of new NM virus cases hits recent high

SANTA FE — After two months, New Mexico’s delta surge of new COVID-19 cases is not subsiding as previously hoped.

State health officials reported 1,025 new confirmed virus cases Thursday — the highest single-day total since Aug. 12.

There were also 349 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 around New Mexico — up from 336 hospitalizations a week earlier.

While the number of new virus cases and hospitalizations have leveled off after increasing for much of August, top state health officials said this week they have not dropped down to previous levels.

That has meant a prolonged strain on hospitals around New Mexico, many of which have dealt with chronic understaffing issues and are currently largely full due to mix of COVID-19 patients and those being treated for other conditions.

Acting state Health Secretary David Scrase said during a Wednesday briefing the COVID-19 pandemic had already outlasted projections, saying, “This is going to stretch out much further in front of us than we thought.”

The recent surge in virus cases due to the highly contagious delta variant has not spared New Mexico despite the state having one of the highest COVID-19 vaccine administration rates in the country.

As of Thursday, 80.5% of New Mexico residents age 18 and older had gotten at least one vaccine dose, while 71.2% of adults had received all shots necessary to be fully vaccinated.

While some vaccinated residents have tested positive for “breakthrough” cases, most of the new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have occurred in unvaccinated individuals.

Over a recent four-week period, roughly 77% of those who tested positive and 85.7% of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 were not vaccinated, according to state Department of Health data.

In addition, a total of 129 of the 141 people — or 91.5% — whose deaths were related to COVID-19 during that time had not gotten the vaccine.

In all, slightly more than half the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, as children younger than 12 are currently not eligible for vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, the state’s death toll due to the pandemic increased to 4,854 on Thursday after state health officials reported 14 additional virus-related deaths.

Six of those who died were residents of either Eddy or Lea counties in southeast New Mexico, both of which have seen high virus spread rates during the recent case surge.