Fishing Line for Oct. 7, 2021

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Izzy Torres, 12, and Izzack Torres, 5, of Alamogordo caught seven carp at Caballo Lake using strawberry marinade with sweet corn and Panko, and five catfish using carp cut bait and shad Oct. 2.

Frances Jaramillo of Santa Fe caught a 20-inch rainbow trout at Canjilon Lakes using pink PowerBait worm Sept. 29.

Madison Silva, 11, of Los Lunas caught an 18-inch rainbow trout at Cowles Ponds using garlic peach PowerBait on Sept. 18.

Jim Carmichael of Artesia caught a 22-inch kokanee salmon at Eagle Nest Lake using a red Dardevle spoon Sept. 21.

Diego Olivas, 11, of El Paso caught and released an 8-pound blue catfish at Elephant Butte Lake using cut gizzard shad Oct. 2.

Azariah Vigil, 9, of Albuquerque caught a 20-inch rainbow trout at Quemado Lake using salmon peach PowerBait on Sept. 24.

Seth Hardy of Red River caught and released a 22-inch brown trout on the Rio Grande using a black and white Barely Legal fly Oct. 2. He also caught and released a 20-inch cutbow and an 18-inch brown trout using a Barely Legal fly near the Wild Rivers Recreation Area on Sept. 29.

John E. Peabody of Española caught a 17.5-inch rainbow trout at Santa Cruz Reservoir using PowerBait on Sept. 30.

If you have a catch of the week story send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME AND FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Charette Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 15.7 cubic feet per second. Fishing for trout was fair to good using worms and spinners.

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was fair to good using nightcrawler worms and PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using chicken liver.

Conchas Lake State Park has closed access to all boat ramps due to dropping water levels. The boat ramps on the south side of the lake managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are open. Fishing for bass was fair to good using shad pattern crankbaits.

At Costilla Creek, fishing for trout was good using caddis dry flies. The department has implemented the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involved removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in spring 2022. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Fishing for trout at Cowles Ponds was fair to good using garlic peach PowerBait.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Nest Lake was fair using PowerBait. Fishing for kokanee salmon was fair using red Dardevle spoons. Fishing for pike was good using perch colored spoons.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using pink and orange PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Gallinas River was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at Hopewell Lake was good using black Pistol Pete spinner flies and grey bunny leech flies.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was fair to good using Pistol Pete spinner flies, PowerBait and dry flies.

Fishing for trout on the Los Pinos River was good using small beadhead nymph flies.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was fair to good using PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Morphy Lake was good using silver spinners, Pistol Pete spinner flies and PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near the town of Pecos on Monday morning was 55.6 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using red annelid flies and pheasant tail nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 41.2 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using brown Pistol Pete spinner flies, small streamer flies and tungsten nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 252 cfs. Fishing for trout was very good using streamer flies, Barely Legal flies and dry fly with dropper nymph fly setups.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was 14.3 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using attractor dry flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora on Monday morning near Tererro was 23.6 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was 15.6 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using dry flies. Anglers reported that the water level is very low and the water is clear.

Fishing for trout at Santa Cruz Reservoir was fair to good using worms and PowerBait.

Fishing for trout was good at Shuree Ponds using zebra midge pattern flies.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for white bass at Ute Lake was fair to good using Whopper Plopper top water lures. Fishing for bass was fair to good using drop shot rigs with Berkley Gulp minnows, Senko worms and crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was slow. Fishing for catfish was fair using Berkley Gulp minnows. Fishing for bluegill was good using bug pattern flies. The water surface temperature was in the upper 60 degrees Fahrenheit and the main lake color was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Fishing for catfish at Abiquiú Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms and shrimp. Fishing for carp was fair using corn.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 126 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was good using chartreuse lipless crankbait lures, swimbaits, hotdogs and silver spoons.

Fishing for trout on the Brazos River was fair to good using beadhead nymph flies.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was good using dry flies and pink PowerBait worms.

Monday-morning flows on the Chama River, below El Vado and Abiquiú, were 107 cfs and 109 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was good using nightcrawler worms and brown Roostertail spinners. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair to good using beadhead nymph flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for walleye, pike and bass at Cochiti Lake was good using white and silver crankbaits near the dam.

Fishing for trout at El Vado Lake was fair to good using PowerBait at the North El Vado Day Use Area off State Road 95. Fishing for smallmouth bass, perch and trout was fair to good near the Dam Day Use Area.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was fair to good using worms, PowerBait and flies. Please remember, only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

Willow, Sierra Vista and La Laja boat launches are closed at Heron Lake. The primitive boat launch is open. Shoreline fishing is available between Sierra Vista and the spillway or in Rincon. Fishing for trout was slow. The Quality Waters of the Rio Chama can be accessed at the Rio Chama Trailhead. The stairs are closed so use the road to the spillway. Non-quality waters can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area located on State Road 95, 13 miles west of U.S. Highway 84.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez near the town of Jemez on Monday morning was 19.3 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using nymph flies and salmon eggs.

Fishing for trout at Laguna del Campo was good using orange PowerBait.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Lake Farmington was good using nightcrawler worms and Senko worms.

Due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions, stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for bass at Navajo Lake was fair to good using crankbait lures and green with red flake Senko worms. Fishing for pike was good using crankbait lures. Fishing for kokanee salmon was good using Fire Tiger spinners, pink squid and orange spinners tipped with corn.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande was fair using worms and shrimp near Albuquerque.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 692 cfs. The Bureau of Reclamation has scheduled a decrease in the release from Navajo Dam from 700 cfs to 500 cfs Oct. 4. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using olive, brown and grey midge emerger pattern flies, Baetis flies and leech pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using PowerBait and nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using PowerBait and flies.

Tingley Beach had no reports from anglers this week.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Alumni Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

The water level is extremely low at Bear Canyon Lake and will remain low through October for dam repairs.

Fishing for all species at Bill Evans Lake was slow.

Fishing for catfish at Caballo Lake was good using cut carp bait and shad. Fishing for carp was good using strawberry marinade with sweet corn and Panko.

Fishing for white bass at Elephant Butte Lake was fair using topwater lures, Whopper Ploppers, white slab spoons and chartreuse slab spoons. Fishing for largemouth bass was fair to good using live shad and crawdads. Fishing for crappie was fair using small green grubs at Dam Site Marina. Fishing for catfish was good using cut carp bait, live worms, dough bait, crawdads and cut gizzard shad.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 56.1 cfs.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was slow using PowerBait and Pistol Pete spinner flies.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was good using salmon peach PowerBait.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 0.31 cfs. Fishing for catfish north of Elephant Butte Lake was good using cut bait.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Trees Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Young Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was good using nightcrawler worms. Fishing for bass was good using nightcrawler worms.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek. Fishing for bass was fair to good using nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 4.80 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until 2022.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Brantley Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Chaparral Park Lake was fair to good using shrimp and hotdogs.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Green Meadow Lake was good using nightcrawler worms 24 inches beneath a bobber.

Fishing for catfish at Greene Acres Lake was good using hotdogs and shrimp.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was fair to good using nightcrawler worms and garlic PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was good using shrimp, nightcrawler worms and hotdogs.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Lake Van was good using worms.

Fishing for catfish at Oasis Park Lake was good using cut bait and worms.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 82.0 cfs.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 5.03 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair using worms.

The boat ramp at Santa Rosa Lake has opened as water levels have increased due to recent rains. Due to low lake levels, Santa Rosa Lake State Park will operate as a no-wake lake until conditions improve.

Fishing for catfish at Sumner Lake was fair to good using chicken liver and cut bait.