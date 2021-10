Detectives released the name of a man who was shot and killed in a road rage incident Wednesday morning near Old Town.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, identified the man as Nelson Gallegos Jr.

It was Gallegos’ 52nd birthday when he was shot around 8:40 a.m. following an altercation with another driver along Central, near Rio Grande.

Police have not released any details on a possible suspect but said they believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.