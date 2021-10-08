Long’s time at SDSU speaks volumes

The circumstances, the whys and wherefores, of Rocky Long’s departure as University of New Mexico football coach in 2008 could be debated forever.

We’re not doing that, since there’s no changing the past and it doesn’t matter anymore.

What’s not up for debate is this: Professionally, at least, leaving UNM was the best thing that ever happened to him.

This weekend, Long – now UNM’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach – will return to California to face the team he guided to three Mountain West Conference titles and nine bowl bids in his nine years (2011-19) as head coach at San Diego State.

In those nine seasons, Long was 81-38, making him the second-winningest coach in SDSU history. He’s No. 1 on that list at UNM, the difference being he left New Mexico with a sub-.500 record (65-69). That’s what superior resources and a Southern California recruiting base, on top of experience, an unfailing work ethic and the stay-the-course attitude Long has always had, can accomplish.

I recall that a San Diego Union-Tribune sports columnist, writing when Long got the head coaching job at SDSU, compared Long’s record at UNM to feeding a multitude with two fish and five loaves of bread. I thought, really?

Now, looking back, the man had a point. In the two-platoon era, Long’s record from 2001-07 – 49-38, five bowl bids – is the best sustained period of success New Mexico football has seen.

So, then. How does Long feel about coaching against the Aztecs? That’s for him to know and for us to wonder about; Long declined interview requests this week.

For that matter, we don’t even know how SDSU-specific his refusal is. We do know that the myriad off-the-field responsibilities of being a head coach, media obligations included, figured prominently in his decision to step away in San Diego after the 2019 season.

On Tuesday, Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales – who spent seven years at SDSU on Long’s staff – said he felt no emotional tug as Saturday’s game approached. It’s nothing at all, he said, like coaching against UNM, his alma mater, while at San Diego State.

In that regard, Gonzales said, he and Long, his fellow UNM alum, were in lockstep.

“(Coaching for SDSU against UNM) was miserable,” he said. “… I remember looking at coach Long in the (visitors) locker room … it wasn’t any fun to watch the other guys with the Lobo helmets not win.”

Perhaps Long’s affection for his alma mater explains in part why his San Diego State teams, while vastly superior, never really tortured the Lobos the way other Mountain West teams sometimes have.

The Aztecs never scored more than 35 points against UNM in their five games against the Lobos during Long’s head-coaching days in San Diego. The Aztecs won all five, but two of those wins came by margins of five and eight points. The average margin was a modest 15 points.

Of course, Long never favored the offensive systems that typically produce scores in the 50s and beyond. As a career-long defensive coach, he perhaps focused more on holding the opponent to fewer points than scoring more.

The Long coaching formula – an aggressive, unpredictable defense coupled with an offense based a strong run game and the play-action pass – worked splendidly against San Diego State during Long’s 11 years as UNM’s head coach. He went 9-2 against the Aztecs, including the last eight in a row.

As was reported sometime later, Long interviewed for the San Diego State job in 2005. The Aztecs always had talent, he told the SDSU administration, but they lacked toughness. He didn’t get the job at that point, a blessing for UNM.

Since Long’s arrival at Montezuma Mesa in 2009, hired as new coach Brady Hoke’s defensive coordinator, SDSU’s toughness rarely has been questioned.

Long, had he consented to an interview this week, would have been quick to stress that Gonzales, not he, is UNM’s head coach. Yet, it’s clear the coaching apple has not fallen far from the tree. Gonzales and Long share a philosophy, one Long has not strayed from in his near-half century as a football coach. It’s the same approach to the game Long established as a head coach, first at UNM, then at San Diego State.

What San Diego State football is now under Hoke, Long’s former boss and former assistant, is essentially what Gonzales – Long’s former assistant and current boss – seeks to establish at New Mexico.

How far Gonzales still has to travel in that quest may well be on graphic display Saturday against the 25th-ranked Aztecs.

Yet, in the presence of Long, Gonzales has a road map.

Saturday

New Mexico (2-3, 0-1 MWC) at No. 25 San Diego State (4-0, 0-0), 7 p.m. FS1, 770 AM /96.3 FM