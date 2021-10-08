Fired up for Fiesta

Balloon Fiesta schedule
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
A.M.
6: Dawn Patrol
7: Special Shape Rodeo
7:30-11: Remote control balloons exhibit
8: Fly In competition
P.M.
6: Special Shape Glowdeo
8: AfterGlow Fireworks Show
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
A.M.
6: Dawn Patrol
6:30: Morning Glow
7: Mass ascension
11: Balloon Fiesta pin trading
P.M.
6: Night Magic Glow
8: AfterGlow fireworks
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
A.M.
6: Dawn Patrol
6:30: Morning Glow
7: Farewell mass ascension
8-noon: Chainsaw carving exhibition
