Fired up for Fiesta

By ABQJournal News Staff

A column of fire blasts into a hot air balloon envelope as the pilot prepares to launch Thursday, Kids Day, at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. A Special Shape Rodeo was part of the day’s events. A wide array of colorful pictures of this year’s fiesta by Journal photographers can be seen at ABQJournal.com. (Nadav Soroker/For the Albuquerque Journal)

Balloon Fiesta schedule
FRIDAY, OCT. 8

A.M.
6: Dawn Patrol
7: Special Shape Rodeo
7:30-11: Remote control balloons exhibit
8: Fly In competition

P.M.
6: Special Shape Glowdeo
8: AfterGlow Fireworks Show

SATURDAY, OCT. 9
A.M.
6: Dawn Patrol
6:30: Morning Glow
7: Mass ascension
11: Balloon Fiesta pin trading

P.M.
6: Night Magic Glow
8: AfterGlow fireworks

SUNDAY, OCT. 10
A.M.
6: Dawn Patrol
6:30: Morning Glow
7: Farewell mass ascension
8-noon: Chainsaw carving exhibition

Go to BalloonFiesta.com for more information.


