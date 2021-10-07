Garbage truck driver recognized by mayor

A garbage truck driver with the city of Albuquerque is being recognized for saving another driver from a fiery situation.

Phil Davis has worked for the city’s Solid Waste Department for 16 years. In June, he was driving near Pan American and Jefferson when he saw a mattress on fire. A truck caught fire after hitting it.

“There’s a lot of crazy stuff that happens, but nothing like this,” Davis said.

KOAT-TV is featuring the story as part of its Good News Files.

Davis blocked both lanes of traffic to control the scene and went to help the driver.

“I made sure the guy was out of the vehicle and made sure he was OK,” he said. “I went to the side of my truck and grabbed my fire extinguisher and put out the flames.”

Davis’ actions caught the attention of the mayor.

“That’s truly a public servant approach to every day life,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

Davis said he couldn’t imagine not helping and would do it again.”We’re all human. We’re all in this together,” he said. “What if you were in that situation? Wouldn’t you want someone to help you?”

