Garbage truck driver recognized by mayor

By Journal Staff Report

Garbage truck driver Phil Davis helped another driver whose vehicle caught on fire after hitting a mattress.(Courtesy of KOAT-TV)

A garbage truck driver with the city of Albuquerque is being recognized for saving another driver from a fiery situation.

Phil Davis has worked for the city’s Solid Waste Department for 16 years. In June, he was driving near Pan American and Jefferson when he saw a mattress on fire. A truck caught fire after hitting it.

“There’s a lot of crazy stuff that happens, but nothing like this,” Davis said.

KOAT-TV is featuring the story as part of its Good News Files.

Davis blocked both lanes of traffic to control the scene and went to help the driver.

“I made sure the guy was out of the vehicle and made sure he was OK,” he said. “I went to the side of my truck and grabbed my fire extinguisher and put out the flames.”

Davis’ actions caught the attention of the mayor.

“That’s truly a public servant approach to every day life,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

Davis said he couldn’t imagine not helping and would do it again.”We’re all human. We’re all in this together,” he said. “What if you were in that situation? Wouldn’t you want someone to help you?”

“The Good News Files” is a collaboration between the Albuquerque Journal, 96.3 News Radio KKOB and KOAT-TV. The stories highlight good news stories in the community.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'They had nowhere to go'
ABQnews Seeker
APD officer's generosity helps father, son ... APD officer's generosity helps father, son find a home
2
Fired up for Fiesta
ABQnews Seeker
Wide range of events planned over ... Wide range of events planned over the coming weekend
3
Garbage truck driver recognized by mayor
ABQnews Seeker
Phil Davis saved another driver from ... Phil Davis saved another driver from a fiery situation
4
Three vie for West Side seat on Albuquerque City ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two are experienced politicians, 1 is ... Two are experienced politicians, 1 is newcomer
5
Surge of new virus cases in NM not subsiding
ABQnews Seeker
Acting state Health Secretary David Scrase ... Acting state Health Secretary David Scrase said Wednesday, 'This is going to stretch out much further in front of us
6
Prison inmate gets settlement in stabbing attack
ABQnews Seeker
Lawsuit asserted assailant should not been ... Lawsuit asserted assailant should not been housed in insecure unit
7
Police ID man fatally shot near Old Town
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives released the name of a ... Detectives released the name of a man who was shot and killed in a road rage incident Wednesday morning near Old Town. Gilbert Gallegos, ...
8
Lobo men's basketball ticket renewals at 81%
ABQnews Seeker
If absence makes the heart grow ... If absence makes the heart grow fonder, the 630 days between the last Lobo men's basketball game played in Albuquerque on Feb. 29, 2020, ...
9
PED, McDonald's partnership for literacy continues
ABQnews Seeker
First-graders are given a free bilingual ... First-graders are given a free bilingual book to enjoy