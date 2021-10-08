Sandia solid in downing Bulldogs

SANDIA 30, ALBUQUERQUE HIGH 14

Sandia 0 23 7 0 — 30

AHS 0 0 0 14 — 14

Scoring: S, Malachi Thymes 1 run (Will Cao kick); S, Thymes 12 run (Cao kick); S, safety, tackled AHS quarterback Daysean Fuentes in end zone; S, Dalton Speis 5 pass from Dalen Moyer (Cao kick); S, Thymes 3 run (Cao kick); AHS, Andres Aguirre 35 pass from Fuentes (Fuentes pass to Anthony White); AHS, Fuentes 48 run (fun failed). Records: S 3-4, 2-1 in 2/5-6A; AHS 2-5, 0-3. First downs: S 17; AHS 9. Rushes-yards: S 39-199; AHS 19-110. Passing: S 10-17-0—132; AHS 6-22-0—67. Total offense: S 331; AHS 177. Punts-avg.: S 3-34.0; AHS 4-35.3. Fumbles-lost: S 0-0; AHS 4-0. Penalties-yards: S 13-124; AHS 5-43.

For the first time this football season, the Sandia Matadors are trending in the right direction.

Junior tailback Malachi Thymes rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns for the Matadors on Thursday night as Sandia earned a 30-14 victory over Albuquerque High at Milne Stadium.

With its second straight win, Sandia (3-4 overall, 2-1 in District 2/5-6A) tied Eldorado for second place in the league, with the Eagles (4-3, 2-1) scheduled to play Manzano on Friday.

The Matadors and Eldorado square off next Thursday at Wilson Stadium.

Sandia scored the first 30 points Thursday.

“The first half, we really played well on both sides of the ball,” Matadors coach Chad Adcox said. “The thing that disappoints me is we didn’t finish. We could have finished that game in the third and we didn’t.”

Sandia had a 23-point second quarter, beginning with Thymes’ 1-yard TD run on a fourth down in the first minute.

A short punt on the next possession by AHS (2-5, 0-3) staked the Matadors with excellent field position at the Bulldogs’ 34, and they only needed four plays to double their lead as Thymes scored from 12 yards out.

It was still 14-0 late in the first half when an outstanding punt by Dalton Speis of the Matadors pinned AHS inside its 1 with under a minute to go before halftime.

The Bulldogs opted not to try and run out the clock. They instead went airborne three times. On third down, QB Daysean Fuentes had the ball fall out of his right hand. He fell on it in the end zone for a safety with 21 seconds before halftime.

“We pinned them down, which was great, and I told the defense we have to get the safety,” Adcox said. “I thought we’d get it on the run, I didn’t think they’d throw.”

Sandia’s Ely Lovato returned the ensuing free kick to the Albuquerque High 5, and with 2 seconds left to go before half, Matadors quarterback Dalen Moyer threw a TD pass to Speis for a 23-0 lead.

“We’re starting to actually execute more,” said Thymes. “And to actually do our jobs. The first two quarters, everyone got what they were doing.”

Thymes scored on a 3-yard run on Sandia’s opening drive of the third quarter.

AHS scored its 14 points in the fourth quarter. A magnificent 48-yard TD run by Fuentes cut the deficit to 30-14, and those nine points the Bulldogs gifted away to Sandia at the end of the first half loomed large.

“We’re starting to get a little bit healthier, we’re starting to get our playmakers in good position, we’re starting to play good football,” Adcox said. “We just have to play four quarters and we haven’t done that in a game, and that’s what’s frustrating.”

ALSO THURSDAY: Volcano Vista (5-2, 2-0 in 1-6A) put up 48 points in the first half en route to a 61-9 victory at Nusenda Community Stadium against Atrisco Heritage (3-4, 0-2). … Menaul (4-2) won 36-12 at Navajo Pine in 8-Man action.

