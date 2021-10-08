Talking Grammer, Ep. 46: UNM point guard Jaelen House

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

UNM Lobo basketball player Jaelen House
UNM Lobo point guard Jaelen House, right, looks to pass around the defense of Birima Seck, left, during an Oct. 1, 2021, practice in the Rudy Davalos Center at UNM. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
In Episode 45 of the Talking Grammer podcast, in an interview recorded in June, I caught up Arizona State transfer Jaelen House who is vying to be the starting point guard for the UNM Lobos this season. “The ball finds energy,” he told me, which sums up what his approach to the game is. He plays hard — on defense, especially — and feeds off the crowd. We talk about his hair, his rich hoops DNA and why he decided to branch out from his Arizona roots.

An accompanying article also posted online Oct. 7 and published in the Oct. 8 print edition of the Journal.

This episode can be heard on the following links:

